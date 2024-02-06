Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES | IND Squad For Last 3 Tests vs ENG: Bumrah to be Rested, Siraj to RETURN!
LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Last 3 Tests vs England:

With the Vizag Test done and dusted, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce the squad for the last three Tests soon. 

Updated: February 6, 2024 7:22 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India Squad for Final Three Test against England (credit: Twitter)

LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Last 3 Tests vs England: The Indian team came up with the goods in Vizag to beat England inside four days by 106 runs on Monday to level the series. Now, with three more Tests to go, it is interesting to see the combination India opts for with a number of big stars missing. Injuries are going to keep Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami out, but what about Virat Kohli – that is the question BCCI will look for an answer before making the announcement. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates.

Live Updates

  • Feb 6, 2024 7:21 AM IST

    LIVE | IND Squad For Last 3 Tests vs ENG: What about Shubman Gill. He did not take the field on Day four at Vizag due to an injured index finger on his right hand. Will he be fit in time for the Rajkot game?

  • Feb 6, 2024 7:11 AM IST

    LIVE | IND Squad For Last 3 Tests vs ENG: One feels the delay in announcement of the squad is happening because there is not much clarity over Kohli’s status.

  • Feb 6, 2024 7:10 AM IST

    LIVE | IND Squad For Last 3 Tests vs ENG: In the meanwhile, there is no clarity over Virat Kohli’s availability. Will he return to the side for the Test match in Rajkot.

  • Feb 6, 2024 7:10 AM IST

    LIVE | IND Squad For Last 3 Tests vs ENG: Reports suggest premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah may be rested for the third Test for workload management.

  • Feb 6, 2024 7:09 AM IST

    LIVE | IND Squad For Last 3 Tests vs ENG: Hello and a very good morning to all of you joining us at this point of time. We believe the squad for the remaining three Tests could be announced today.

