LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Last 3 Tests vs England: With the Vizag Test done and dusted, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce the squad for the last three Tests soon. 

Updated: February 9, 2024 2:04 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Last 3 Tests vs England: The Indian team came up with the goods in Vizag to beat England inside four days by 106 runs on Monday to level the series. Now, with three more Tests to go, it is interesting to see the combination India opts for with a number of big stars missing. Injuries are going to keep Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami out, but what about Virat Kohli – that is the question BCCI will look for an answer before making the announcement. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates.

  • Feb 9, 2024 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Squad For Last 3 Tests vs ENG: Iyer has complained of back stiffness and that may mean he is likely to miss the third Test at Rajkot.

  • Feb 9, 2024 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Squad For Last 3 Tests vs ENG: The wait for the announcement continues. It is not clear when will they make the squad official. What we understand is, it will happen at some point today.

  • Feb 9, 2024 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE | IND Squad For Last 3 Tests vs ENG: In all probability, there will be a meeting today, and then the squad for the remainder of the Test series will be announced.

  • Feb 9, 2024 8:40 AM IST

    LIVE | IND Squad For Last 3 Tests vs ENG: The delay in announcement of the squad is taking place because of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul’s fitness clearance.

  • Feb 8, 2024 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Squad For Last 3 Tests vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj up for selection for the next Test in Rajkot. Jasprit Bumrah too is likely to play, but his workload will be a consideration

  • Feb 8, 2024 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Squad For Last 3 Tests vs ENG: Michael Clarke hailed former India captain and said: “Virat Kohli is the Best player ever across all three formats”.

  • Feb 8, 2024 12:08 PM IST

  • Feb 8, 2024 11:58 AM IST

    LIVE | IND Squad For Last 3 Tests vs ENG: We are waiting for the squad announcement which is likely to happen today. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • Feb 8, 2024 9:49 AM IST

    LIVE | IND Squad For Last 3 Tests vs ENG: BCCI Offical said – “Virat Kohli will decide when he wants to make a comeback to the Team India. He hasn’t informed us till now but whenever he decides to play, he will be included in the team”.

  • Feb 8, 2024 9:46 AM IST

    LIVE | IND Squad For Last 3 Tests vs ENG: “If Virat Kohli miss the remaining Test matches against England, there’ll be a big blow for Team India, for the series and it will be big blow for World Cricket,” Nasser Hussain said.

