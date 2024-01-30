Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES | India's Squad For Last Three Tests vs England: Virat Kohli To Make Return, BCCI to Make Announcement Today!
LIVE UPDATES | India’s Squad For Last Three Tests vs England: Virat Kohli To Make Return, BCCI to Make Announcement Today!

LIVE UPDATES | India's Squad For Last Three Tests vs England: Stay tuned at India.com for all updates on India's squad for the final three Test matches.

Published: January 30, 2024 6:01 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India Squad for Final Three Test against England (credit: Twitter)

LIVE UPDATES | India’s Squad For Last Three Tests vs England: BCCI is likely to announce the Indian squad for the final three Test matches against Ben Stokes-led England on January 30. Rohit Sharma’s Indian cricket team suffered a loss against the English side in the first Test and are on the backfoot with KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja’s omission from the second Test due to injuries. However, the good news is that Virat Kohli is most likely joining the side again in the third Test match. Kohli’s addition to the squad will be providing the team with great depth in the batting.

Live Updates

  • Jan 30, 2024 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For Last Three Tests vs ENG: Jadeja is currently in NCA and it is not sure if he will be available by the time of the third Test against England.

  • Jan 30, 2024 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For Last Three Tests vs ENG: Dhruv Jurel or Rajat Patidar can get opportunity in the Indian playing 11 for the second Test against England in Vizag.

  • Jan 30, 2024 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For Last Three Tests vs ENG: If KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are unfit by the time of third Test as well, Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar are likely to remain in the squad for the last three Tests too.

  • Jan 30, 2024 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For Last Three Tests vs ENG: BCCI has added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar to the India red-ball team for the second Test as the replacement for Rahul and Jadeja.

  • Jan 30, 2024 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For Last Three Tests vs ENG: Virat Kohli will most likely make return to the Indian side after taking a break from the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

  • Jan 30, 2024 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For Last Three Tests vs ENG: The bad news is that both Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have sustained injuries during the first Test and will now be unavailable for the clash in Vizag.

  • Jan 30, 2024 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For Last Three Tests vs ENG: Team India is currently on the backfoot after losing the first Test in Hyderabad by a margin of 28 runs.

  • Jan 30, 2024 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For Last Three Tests vs ENG: BCCI is likely to announce the Indian squad for the final three Test matches on January 30.

  • Jan 30, 2024 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For Last Three Tests vs ENG: Welcome to the Live Blog of India’s squad announcement for the final three Test matches against England.

