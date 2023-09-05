Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: KL Rahul in; Chahal Misses Out

LIVE Updates - India ODI World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement: When and where to watch press conference and where can one live stream it.

Updated: September 5, 2023 2:35 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India ODI World Cup Squad Announcement

LIVE Updates – India ODI World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement

Amid much speculation over India’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad, in hours from now the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) would be announcing the squad for the marquee event. The press conference will happen at 1 PM IST. While you can watch the announcement on Star Sports Network, you can also opt to stay hooked to this space for the build-up to the announcement.

Where can fans watch the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup be announcement LIVE? 

You can watch the ODI World Cup squad announcement on Star Sports Network.

Where can the fans stream the ODI World Cup squad announcement of India? 

Fans can stream the press conference on Disney+Hotstar.

Live Updates

  • Sep 5, 2023 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad: India.com contacted Yuzvendra Chahal after the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup was announced. The Royals spinner refused to comment after not making the 15-member squad.

  • Sep 5, 2023 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: Rohit Sharma: “Yes, there’s possibility of Ishan and KL playing together. Ishan’s last game was brilliant. We consider all factors before making playing 11. I want everyone to be fit on playing day and then we make decision.”

  • Sep 5, 2023 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: Shikhar Dhawan misses out on India’s first 50-over ICC event in 10 years, Yuzi Chahal not selected either.

  • Sep 5, 2023 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: “There will be players who miss out, that always happens. You can only get 15 in, some of the guys will be disappointed but it happens. I have been there. For us, it was about how we create good balance, good all-rounders,” says Rohit Sharma.

  • Sep 5, 2023 1:43 PM IST

  • Sep 5, 2023 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: “Lovely headache to have, at least you have two options now:” Ajit Agarkar on KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan in middle order.

  • Sep 5, 2023 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: Both Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel give us depth in batting. Give us best balance: Ajit Agarkar on India’s ODI World Cup squad.

  • Sep 5, 2023 1:38 PM IST
    India’s (Bhartiya) World Cup squad:
    Rohit (C), Kohli, Bumrah, Gill, KL Rahul, Hardik, Shreyas, Jadeja, Kishan, Surya, Kuldeep, Siraj, Shami, Axar and Shardul.
  • Sep 5, 2023 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad: Shubman Gill, Rohit, virat, iyer, ishan kishan, KL rahul, Hardik Pandya (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

  • Sep 5, 2023 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: The room for the presser is getting ready. We are may be a couple of minutes away from the squad announcement.

