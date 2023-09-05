Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: When And Where to WATCH
live

LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: When And Where to WATCH

LIVE Updates - India ODI World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement: When and where to watch press conference and where can one live stream it.

Updated: September 5, 2023 11:29 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Cricket News, ODI World Cup 2023 squad announcement live streaming, ODI World Cup 2023 squad announcement live updates, ODI World Cup 2023 squad announcement live, India's Best Squad for ODI WC, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 Squad announcement, ODI World Cup 2023 Team India, ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, ODI World Cup 2023 venues, ODI World Cup 2023 Team India, ODI World Cup 2023 India Squad, ODI WC 2023, Team India, Indian Cricket Team, BCCI, BCCI News,
India ODI World Cup Squad Announcement

LIVE Updates – India ODI World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement

Amid much speculation over India’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad, in hours from now the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) would be announcing the squad for the marquee event. The press conference will happen at 1 PM IST. While you can watch the announcement on Star Sports Network, you can also opt to stay hooked to this space for the build-up to the announcement.

Trending Now

Where can fans watch the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup be announcement LIVE? 

You can watch the ODI World Cup squad announcement on Star Sports Network.

Where can the fans stream the ODI World Cup squad announcement of India? 

Fans can stream the press conference on Disney+Hotstar.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 5, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: For the unversed, India takes on Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 match on Sunday at Hambantota.

  • Sep 5, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad: “When we came here we knew what our World Cup 15 is going to be like, the Asia Cup was not going to give us a better picture because it was only two games. But luckily we got to bat in the first game and bowl in this, so that made it a complete game for us,” said Rohit.

  • Sep 5, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: “Not really, some nerves to start with but once I got my eye in, I wanted to get the team home. That was not intentional (the flick-sweep), I wanted to chip it over short fine but the bats these days are so good,” said Rohit after the Nepal game yesterday.

  • Sep 5, 2023 11:10 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: You can watch the announcing of the squad on Star Sports Network and you can stream it on Disney+Hotstar.

  • Sep 5, 2023 10:59 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest. We have our correspondent at ground zero and he would provide us realtime information soon.

  • Sep 5, 2023 10:38 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: Exactly 30 days to go for the start of the ODI World Cup, the hype is peaking for the marquee event in India.

  • Sep 5, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: Social media is abuzz with predictions and reactions over the announcement that is slated to take place today.

  • Sep 5, 2023 10:00 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: We are roughly three hours away from the official announcement of the Indian ODI WC squad. The suspense is building by the minute.

  • Sep 5, 2023 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: “I can see why India want KL Rahul in the middle order in the World Cup. I would have him in my team too. But I think it is imperative that he has kept wickets in at least two back to back pressure games before that,” Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

  • Sep 5, 2023 9:30 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: The tickets of India vs Pakistan match in World Cup 2023 being sold online for over Rs 19,00,000 each.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>