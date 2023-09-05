By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE Updates – India ODI World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement: Will Yuzi Chahal, Ishan Kishan Find a SPOT?
LIVE Updates - India ODI World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement: When and where to watch press conference and where can one live stream it.
LIVE Updates – India ODI World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement
Amid much speculation over India’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad, in hours from now the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) would be announcing the squad for the marquee event. The press conference will happen at 1 PM IST. While you can watch the announcement on Star Sports Network, you can also opt to stay hooked to this space for the build-up to the announcement.
Trending Now
Where can fans watch the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup be announcement LIVE?
You can watch the ODI World Cup squad announcement on Star Sports Network.
Where can the fans stream the ODI World Cup squad announcement of India?
Fans can stream the press conference on Disney+Hotstar.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.