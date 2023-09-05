Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates - India ODI World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement: When and where to watch press conference and where can one live stream it.

Updated: September 5, 2023 8:30 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Amid much speculation over India’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad, in hours from now the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) would be announcing the squad for the marquee event. The press conference will happen at 1 PM IST. While you can watch the announcement on Star Sports Network, you can also opt to stay hooked to this space for the build-up to the announcement.

Where can fans watch the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup be announcement LIVE? 

You can watch the ODI World Cup squad announcement on Star Sports Network.

Where can the fans stream the ODI World Cup squad announcement of India? 

Fans can stream the press conference on Disney+Hotstar.

Live Updates

  • Sep 5, 2023 8:26 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: Are you expecting any surprises today? I am not, but again with the BCCI you just never know.

  • Sep 5, 2023 8:25 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: Who will be there in the 15 and who misses out? All eyes would be on the announcement tough we roughly know what the squad will look like.

  • Sep 5, 2023 8:20 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: Without a doubt, India would be one of the favourites to clinch the title. The hosts would have a good knowhow about the conditions and that should help.

  • Sep 5, 2023 8:16 AM IST

  • Sep 5, 2023 8:15 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: Captain Rohit smashed 74* off 59 balls and hit five sixes in his innings, while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 67 off 62 balls.

  • Sep 5, 2023 8:14 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: Meanwhile, the Indian team beat Nepal in the Asia Cup to sail through to the Super 4 stage. The Rohit Sharma-led side beat Nepal by 10 wickets.

  • Sep 5, 2023 8:13 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: There are doubts over Sanju Samson’s inclusion in the squad. Reports suggest he will not find a spot in the squad.

  • Sep 5, 2023 7:52 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: It would be interesting to see if Kuldeep Yadav is picked as the sole specialist spinner or will Yuzvendra Chahal also find a spot.

  • Sep 5, 2023 7:50 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: In all probability, India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar would be addressing the media and taking questions as well after the revelation.

  • Sep 5, 2023 7:48 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: Some of the teams across the world have already announced their squads and hence the suspense around India’s squad has increased.

