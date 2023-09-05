Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: Presser Starts at 1:30 PM IST

LIVE Updates - India ODI World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement: When and where to watch press conference and where can one live stream it.

Updated: September 5, 2023 12:49 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Amid much speculation over India’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad, in hours from now the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) would be announcing the squad for the marquee event. The press conference will happen at 1 PM IST. While you can watch the announcement on Star Sports Network, you can also opt to stay hooked to this space for the build-up to the announcement.

Where can fans watch the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup be announcement LIVE? 

You can watch the ODI World Cup squad announcement on Star Sports Network.

Where can the fans stream the ODI World Cup squad announcement of India? 

Fans can stream the press conference on Disney+Hotstar.

Live Updates

  • Sep 5, 2023 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: Another question that rises is that if KL Rahul comes in the squad fully fit, then will India leave out Ishan Kishan who has scored four consecutive fifties?

  • Sep 5, 2023 12:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: India have a pretty much sorted top 7 – Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan/KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

  • Sep 5, 2023 12:45 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: From the current Asia Cup squad, which likely gives an idea on India’s WC squad, only Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna are expected to be making their way out. Other than that, India WC squad looks same.

  • Sep 5, 2023 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: The big question at the moment is whether Yuzvendra Chahal will be picked in the squad or not? If not, India will not have a leg-spinner for the World Cup at home. If Chahal is in, then who misses out? Probably Axar Patel.

  • Sep 5, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: The 2023 World Cup in India was supposed to be a huge spectacle. Never has India hosted it all by itself. That makes the occasion even more special.

  • Sep 5, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: We are less than two hours away from the announcement. Are you excited? What is your final 15?

  • Sep 5, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: For the unversed, India takes on Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 match on Sunday at Hambantota.

  • Sep 5, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad: “When we came here we knew what our World Cup 15 is going to be like, the Asia Cup was not going to give us a better picture because it was only two games. But luckily we got to bat in the first game and bowl in this, so that made it a complete game for us,” said Rohit.

  • Sep 5, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: “Not really, some nerves to start with but once I got my eye in, I wanted to get the team home. That was not intentional (the flick-sweep), I wanted to chip it over short fine but the bats these days are so good,” said Rohit after the Nepal game yesterday.

  • Sep 5, 2023 11:10 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: You can watch the announcing of the squad on Star Sports Network and you can stream it on Disney+Hotstar.

