LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Rohit to Lead; Samson Finds SPOT!
India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG), T20I squad selection live updates: Announcement likely today and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in line for a T20I comeback.
LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: After all the delay and speculations, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) finally announced the T20I squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan on Sunday evening.
India’s Predicted Squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan will eye for their first-ever victory against India in the forthcoming T20I series, while the hosts will look to keep up their winning record against their opposition. And in the T20I format, Afghanistan are no pushovers.
