LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Why is There Delay in ANNOUNCEMENT?

India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG), T20I squad selection live updates: Announcement likely today and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in line for a T20I comeback.

Updated: January 5, 2024 10:12 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Afghanistan T20Is (Image: BCCI)

LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: After the tour of South Africa, Team India would get ready for their three-match series against Afghanistan at home. The Indian squad is likely to be announced now that the SA tour is over.

India’s Predicted Squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

Afghanistan will eye for their first-ever victory against India in the forthcoming T20I series, while the hosts will look to keep up their winning record against their opposition. And in the T20I format, Afghanistan are no pushovers.

Live Updates

  • Jan 5, 2024 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Washington Sundar will surely be part of the squad and he would like to come up with good performances to make a good case for himself ahead of the T20 World Cup squad selection.

  • Jan 5, 2024 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: The 3-match series will be India’s last international T20I assignment before the World Cup in June.

  • Jan 5, 2024 9:50 PM IST

  • Jan 5, 2024 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Very surprising why the announcement is not happening. It cold still happen, and that would be dramatic. Stay hooked to this space.

  • Jan 5, 2024 9:14 PM IST

  • Jan 5, 2024 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: For the unversed, all the three games would be played at the iconic IS Bindra stadium in Mohali. The pitch there traditionally assists pacers, but mind you – this is a new strip.

  • Jan 5, 2024 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Reports suggest the selectors are uncertain and that is leading to the delay in the announcement of the T20I squad for the three matches versus Afghanistan.

  • Jan 5, 2024 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: With every passing minute, the chances of the announcement today is fizzling out. Does not seem like it will be out today.

  • Jan 5, 2024 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: We are still waiting in anticipation for the announcement, we believe it will happen today. The mystery is growing with passing time.

  • Jan 5, 2024 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: On Jio Cinema, you can hear the three matches in 11 languages. You can hear it on English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

