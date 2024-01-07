Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES | IND's Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Delay Stirs Multiple Speculative THEORIES!

India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG), T20I squad selection live updates: Announcement likely today and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in line for a T20I comeback.

Updated: January 7, 2024 1:32 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Afghanistan T20Is (Image: BCCI)

LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: After the tour of South Africa, Team India would get ready for their three-match series against Afghanistan at home. The Indian squad is likely to be announced today. There is a lot of speculations doing the rounds over why the delay in announcement.

India’s Predicted Squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

Afghanistan will eye for their first-ever victory against India in the forthcoming T20I series, while the hosts will look to keep up their winning record against their opposition. And in the T20I format, Afghanistan are no pushovers.

Live Updates

  • Jan 7, 2024 1:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA. .

  • Jan 7, 2024 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Rohit and Kohli have not played a T20I match since India’s heartbreaking loss at the T20 WC in Australia in 2022.

  • Jan 7, 2024 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Don’t you things are being made more complicated than they really are? This delay is irritating fans on social space as they are curious to know the squad.

  • Jan 7, 2024 1:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: We are expecting the announcement to happen anytime today. Rohit and Kohli are the possible reason for the delay.

  • Jan 7, 2024 10:18 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Focus will again be on Rinku Singh as he is improving with every game and the expectations are continuously rising.

  • Jan 7, 2024 10:11 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Will the announcement happen in the first half or will we have to wait till the evening? Let us see what happens, but you make sure, you stick around in this space.

  • Jan 7, 2024 9:00 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Surely it will not stretch any further. Most certainly the announcement happens today and it can happen at any time.

  • Jan 7, 2024 8:37 AM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: It is understood that the team’s balance could be an issue if both Rohit and Kohli are included in the playing XI.
  • Jan 7, 2024 8:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: There are only four days to go for the first T20I against the visiting Afghanistan and the BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the three-match series starting January 11.

  • Jan 7, 2024 8:20 AM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: If the selectors include both Rohit and Kohli, the two people who would miss out are Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, the latter being a left-handed keeper-batter and a top-order batting option.

