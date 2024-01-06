Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES | IND's Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Why Delay in ANNOUNCEMENT?
LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Why Delay in ANNOUNCEMENT?

India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG), T20I squad selection live updates: Announcement likely today and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in line for a T20I comeback.

Updated: January 6, 2024 7:44 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Afghanistan T20Is (Image: BCCI)

LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: After the tour of South Africa, Team India would get ready for their three-match series against Afghanistan at home. The Indian squad is likely to be announced now that the SA tour is over.

India’s Predicted Squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

Afghanistan will eye for their first-ever victory against India in the forthcoming T20I series, while the hosts will look to keep up their winning record against their opposition. And in the T20I format, Afghanistan are no pushovers.

Live Updates

  • Jan 6, 2024 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: ACB Chairman Mr. Mirwais Ashraf said: “We are delighted to be embarking on our maiden tour to India for a three-match series. India is the top-ranked side in the world and it’s very pleasing to witness AfghanAtalan competing in a three-match T20I against them. We believe that AfghanAtalan are no longer underdogs & have excelled well in the recent past and we look forward to a highly competitive series against India.”

  • Jan 6, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Will Sanju Samson be in the scheme of things, well we don’t think so. Rishabh Pant will also be in the scheme of things after considering his fitness.

  • Jan 6, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: The wait for India squad for Afghanistan T20Is continues. India are set to play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, starting January 11.

  • Jan 6, 2024 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: We are guessing all the talk and consultations have been done over selection. Surely, they must have finalised the squad and now it is a matter of time.

  • Jan 6, 2024 7:23 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: “Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was not part of the recently held three-match T20I series against UAE, comes back to the squad to face India. Ikram Alikhil, who was part of the reserves against the UAE, has been promoted to the main squad as the backup wicket-keeper batter,” the statement further added.
  • Jan 6, 2024 7:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: “Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s regular T20I Captain, has been included in the squad but might not feature in any game as he recovers from the back surgery he recently underwent. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Zadran, who led Afghanistan to a 2-1 series victory against the UAE in Sharjah, will continue to lead Afghanistan against India as well,” stated ACB in their media release.

  • Jan 6, 2024 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Ibrahim Zadran will be leading the side despite Rashid Khan being in the team.

  • Jan 6, 2024 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Afghanistan have announced their squad for the three-match series, no clue why India is delaying it. Should happen tonight.

  • Jan 6, 2024 8:26 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: “Virat Kohli’s form has been outstanding for the past 1.5 years. He also played brilliantly at the ODI World Cup. So, there should not be any debate over his batting prowess in limited-overs cricket. A massive aspect is that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are still excellent fielders,” Gavaskar told Star Sports during the T20 World Cup schedule announcement.

  • Jan 6, 2024 8:24 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Just to remind our readers, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are not available for selection.

