Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Announcement Likely TODAY!
live

LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Announcement Likely TODAY!

India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG), T20I squad selection live updates: Announcement likely today and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in line for a T20I comeback.

Updated: January 7, 2024 8:07 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs Afg, Ind vs Afg live, Ind vs Afg live updates, India T20I Squad, India T20I Squad live updates, India T20I Squad live, Ind Squad for Afg, Team India, India's T20 Squad, Cricket News, Indian Cricket Team, BCCI, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma T20Is, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma T20 records, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli T20Is, Virat Kohli records, Team India, Ind vs Afg Full Squads, Ind vs Afg streaming details, India Cricket T20 Squad.
India vs Afghanistan T20Is (Image: BCCI)

LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: After the tour of South Africa, Team India would get ready for their three-match series against Afghanistan at home. The Indian squad is likely to be announced today. There is a lot of speculations doing the rounds over why the delay in announcement.

Trending Now

India’s Predicted Squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

Afghanistan will eye for their first-ever victory against India in the forthcoming T20I series, while the hosts will look to keep up their winning record against their opposition. And in the T20I format, Afghanistan are no pushovers.

Live Updates

  • Jan 7, 2024 7:40 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: All the three matches would be played at the iconic IS Bindra stadium in Mohali. At this time of the year, it will certainly be cold and dew will also play a factor.

  • Jan 7, 2024 7:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the build-up to the Team India squad announcement for the upcoming three-match T20I series at home versus Afghanistan.

  • Jan 6, 2024 11:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Reports suggest that the Rohit, Kohli scenario is the reason for the delay. Both the star cricketers have made themselves available for the series.

  • Jan 6, 2024 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Multiple reports suggested that the announcement would happen today and hence everyone is still expecting it to happen tonight.

  • Jan 6, 2024 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: The three matches would be India’s last chance at figuring out who can make up for the vacant spots. That would make the series interesting.

  • Jan 6, 2024 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: As earlier, we witnessed BCCI have announced some squads at 9 PM IST. There are chances that the squad will announce at 9 PM IST.

  • Jan 6, 2024 8:10 PM IST

    The announcement will be out anytime soon…

  • Jan 6, 2024 7:55 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: “Kohli’s form has been outstanding in the last 1.5 years. He played unbelievably in the 2023 World Cup, making 750 runs with 3 centuries. So there is no doubt about his limited-overs batting,” said Gavaskar to Star Sports.
  • Jan 6, 2024 7:50 PM IST

    Here is Afghanistan squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

  • Jan 6, 2024 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Rashid Khan likely to miss the clash against India. However, the spinner will be the part of squad against India.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.