  • LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: Suryakumar Yadav Set to LEAD – REPORT
LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: Suryakumar Yadav Set to LEAD – REPORT

LIVE UPDATES - IND T20 Squad Announcement For AUS Series: With Hardik Pandya ruled out of the ODI WC due to an injury, Suryakumar Yadav is the frontrunner to lead the side. 

Updated: November 20, 2023 8:03 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India T20 Squad Announcement Today

LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad Announcement For AUS Series: So yes, now that the ODI World Cup 2023 is over, the focus shifts to the T20I series that  beckons. India host Australia in a five-match T20I series. As per a report, it is believed the delay in announcement is taking place as the BCCI was waiting for the ODI WC final to get over. In all probability, the squad would be announced today. With Hardik Pandya ruled out of the ODI WC due to an injury, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav are the frontrunner to lead the side.

India Predicted Squad: Yashaswi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Mohsin Khan, Axar Patel

  • Nov 20, 2023 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: India would surely miss the services of allrounder Hardik Pandya, who would have in all probability had led the side.

  • Nov 20, 2023 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: Suryakumar Yadav set to named captain for the five-match T20I series against Australia. As per a report, Shreyas Iyer was also contemplated.

  • Nov 20, 2023 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: Surely, it happens tonight, The announcement has been long due and that has spiked up the suspense.

  • Nov 20, 2023 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: The Ind vs Aus T20 series will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex, while the live stream of the match will be available on the JioCinema app.

  • Nov 20, 2023 6:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: The T20 series, which starts on November 23, will be played at five venues – Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur and Hyderabad.

  • Nov 20, 2023 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: The senior players who were part of the ODI World Cup 2023 squad are likely to get a well-deserved break. They will in all probability join the squad for the South African tour.

  • Nov 20, 2023 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: With Rahul Dravid’s tenure as coach over, former India cricketer VVS Laxman is going to marshal the troops.

  • Nov 20, 2023 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: It is rather surprising that the squad is not announced as yet. We are expecting it to happen anytime now.

  • Nov 20, 2023 5:24 PM IST

    Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Arrive In Mumbai

  • Nov 20, 2023 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: SKY Speaks OUT

