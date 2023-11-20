Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad Announcement For AUS Series: SKY or Ruturaj – Who Becomes CAPTAIN?

LIVE UPDATES - IND T20 Squad Announcement For AUS Series: With Hardik Pandya ruled out of the ODI WC due to an injury, Suryakumar Yadav is the frontrunner to lead the side. 

Updated: November 20, 2023 7:47 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India T20 Squad Announcement Today

LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad Announcement For AUS Series: So yes, now that the ODI World Cup 2023 is over, the focus shifts to the T20I series that  beckons. India host Australia in a five-match T20I series. As per a report, it is believed the delay in announcement is taking place as the BCCI was waiting for the ODI WC final to get over. In all probability, the squad would be announced today. With Hardik Pandya ruled out of the ODI WC due to an injury, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav are the frontrunner to lead the side.

India Predicted Squad: Yashaswi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

  • Nov 20, 2023 7:47 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad Announcement For AUS Series: So yes, with no Hardik Pandya – who will lead the side? Reports suggest it will either be Suryakumar Yadav or Ruturaj Gaikwad.

  • Nov 20, 2023 7:27 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad Announcement For AUS Series: The squad as per reports was set to be announced today and the big players are likely to be rested.

  • Nov 20, 2023 7:25 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad Announcement For AUS Series: Hello and a very good morning to all our readers joining us. Well, it was a heartbreaking Sunday as India lost the ODI WC 2023 final versus. But do not worry, there is the five-match T20I series that is next.

