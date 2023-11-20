Home

LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad Announcement For AUS Series: SKY or Ruturaj – Who Becomes CAPTAIN?

LIVE UPDATES - IND T20 Squad Announcement For AUS Series: With Hardik Pandya ruled out of the ODI WC due to an injury, Suryakumar Yadav is the frontrunner to lead the side.

India T20 Squad Announcement Today

LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad Announcement For AUS Series: So yes, now that the ODI World Cup 2023 is over, the focus shifts to the T20I series that beckons. India host Australia in a five-match T20I series. As per a report, it is believed the delay in announcement is taking place as the BCCI was waiting for the ODI WC final to get over. In all probability, the squad would be announced today. With Hardik Pandya ruled out of the ODI WC due to an injury, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav are the frontrunner to lead the side.

India Predicted Squad: Yashaswi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

