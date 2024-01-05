Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Will KL Rahul be RESTED?

LIVE UPDATES | IND's Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Announcement likely today and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in line for a T20I comeback.

Updated: January 5, 2024 3:35 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Afghanistan T20Is (Image: BCCI)

LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: After the tour of South Africa, Team India would get ready for their three-match series against Afghanistan at home. The Indian squad is likely to be announced now that the SA tour is over.

India’s Predicted Squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

Afghanistan will eye for their first-ever victory against India in the forthcoming T20I series, while the hosts will look to keep up their winning record against their opposition. And in the T20I format, Afghanistan are no pushovers.

Live Updates

  • Jan 5, 2024 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: On Jio Cinema, you can hear the three matches in 11 languages. You can hear it on English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

  • Jan 5, 2024 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Will Shardul Thakur find a spot in the T20Is versus Afghanistan? One feels he may not be picked in the squad.

  • Jan 5, 2024 2:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: The suspense over the announcement is growing. The feeling is that, it could be announced anytime now.

  • Jan 5, 2024 12:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Who will be the pacers is something we will keep an eye on. The feeling is that Deepak Chahar would for sure be there and Arshdeep Singh along with Avesh Khan.

  • Jan 5, 2024 12:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: In these three matches, it will be interesting to see if KL Rahul features after a grueling series against South Africa.

  • Jan 5, 2024 10:53 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: In case Rohit Sharma is picked for the three-match series, he would in all probability lead the side.

  • Jan 5, 2024 10:38 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: In these three matches, focus would be on the youngsters like Rinku Singh and a few others. They would know their are spots up for grabs.

  • Jan 5, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: As per various reports, the sale for tickets will start online from January 5. Going by the information available, the kids can get the match tickets for merely Rs 100, but the problem is – there are only 900 such tickets available and these tickets can be bought from the counters outside the stadium.

  • Jan 5, 2024 9:54 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav not available for selection as they are recovering from their respective injuries.

  • Jan 5, 2024 9:51 AM IST

    RELIVE these moments…

