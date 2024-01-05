Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES | IND's Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Announcement Likely TODAY!
LIVE UPDATES | IND's Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Announcement Likely TODAY!

LIVE UPDATES | IND's Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Announcement likely today and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in line for a T20I comeback.

Updated: January 5, 2024 8:13 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Afghanistan T20Is (Image: BCCI)

LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: After the tour of South Africa, Team India would get ready for their three-match series against Afghanistan at home. The Indian squad is likely to be announced now that the SA tour is over.

India’s Predicted Squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

Afghanistan will eye for their first-ever victory against India in the forthcoming T20I series, while the hosts will look to keep up their winning record against their opposition. And in the T20I format, Afghanistan are no pushovers.

Live Updates

  • Jan 5, 2024 8:13 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: In these three matches, some of the Indian youngsters are likely to get a look-in. They would know there are spots up for grabs.

  • Jan 5, 2024 8:12 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have not featured in a T20I after the 2022 WC, are likely to make a comeback.

  • Jan 5, 2024 8:11 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: With the T20 World Cup coming up later in the year, these three matches would be very important in getting the combination right.

  • Jan 5, 2024 8:10 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Hello and welcome to the build-up to the Team India squad announcement for the upcoming three-match T20I series versus Afghanistan.

