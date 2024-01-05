By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Announcement Likely TODAY!
LIVE UPDATES | IND's Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Announcement likely today and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in line for a T20I comeback.
LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: After the tour of South Africa, Team India would get ready for their three-match series against Afghanistan at home. The Indian squad is likely to be announced now that the SA tour is over.
India’s Predicted Squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar
Afghanistan will eye for their first-ever victory against India in the forthcoming T20I series, while the hosts will look to keep up their winning record against their opposition. And in the T20I format, Afghanistan are no pushovers.
