LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Rohit, Virat AVAILABLE!

LIVE UPDATES | IND's Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Announcement likely today and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in line for a T20I comeback.

Updated: January 5, 2024 9:47 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Afghanistan T20Is (Image: BCCI)

LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: After the tour of South Africa, Team India would get ready for their three-match series against Afghanistan at home. The Indian squad is likely to be announced now that the SA tour is over.

India’s Predicted Squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

Afghanistan will eye for their first-ever victory against India in the forthcoming T20I series, while the hosts will look to keep up their winning record against their opposition. And in the T20I format, Afghanistan are no pushovers.

Live Updates

  • Jan 5, 2024 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest on the upcoming squad announcement.

  • Jan 5, 2024 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: We are hopeful and reports too suggest that the squad for the three-match T20I series versus Afghanistan would be out today.

  • Jan 5, 2024 9:18 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Rohit Sharma after India win at Newlands: “I still can’t believe that the World Cup Final was rated below average. A batter scored a century. How can that be a poor pitch then?”.

  • Jan 5, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have informed the BCCI that they are available for selection in the T20I format.

  • Jan 5, 2024 9:03 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Will Sanju Samson make the Indian T20I side for the three-match series versus Afghanistan? He has competition from Ishan Kishan and Jitesh Sharma.

  • Jan 5, 2024 8:40 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah for upcoming games against Afghanistan. They would be back for the England Tests.

  • Jan 5, 2024 8:40 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav unavailable for selection due to injury the selection committee will have to pick a new captain for the T20s.

  • Jan 5, 2024 8:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: There were reports a few days back which claimed that the selectors were in Cape Town to discuss the upcoming blueprint for the Afghanistan series.

  • Jan 5, 2024 8:13 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: In these three matches, some of the Indian youngsters are likely to get a look-in. They would know there are spots up for grabs.

  • Jan 5, 2024 8:12 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have not featured in a T20I after the 2022 WC, are likely to make a comeback.

