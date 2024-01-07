Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AFG T20Is: Rohit to Lead; Samson Finds SPOT!
live

LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AFG T20Is: Rohit to Lead; Samson Finds SPOT!

India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG), T20I squad selection live updates: Announcement likely today and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in line for a T20I comeback.

Updated: January 7, 2024 9:57 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs Afg, Ind vs Afg live, Ind vs Afg live updates, India T20I Squad, India T20I Squad live updates, India T20I Squad live, Ind Squad for Afg, Team India, India's T20 Squad, Cricket News, Indian Cricket Team, BCCI, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma T20Is, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma T20 records, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli T20Is, Virat Kohli records, Team India, Ind vs Afg Full Squads, Ind vs Afg streaming details, India Cricket T20 Squad.
India vs Afghanistan T20Is (Image: BCCI)

LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: After all the delay and speculations, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) finally announced the T20I squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan on Sunday evening.

Trending Now

India’s Predicted Squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan will eye for their first-ever victory against India in the forthcoming T20I series, while the hosts will look to keep up their winning record against their opposition. And in the T20I format, Afghanistan are no pushovers.

Live Updates

  • Jan 7, 2024 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AFG T20Is: As per reports, Ishan Kishan has taken a break and he took that decision due to mental fatigue and needed some break from cricket. Kishan is currently taking some time off cricket and BCCI has not dropped him from the T20I side.

  • Jan 7, 2024 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: India’s Best XI: Rohit, Jaiswal, Kohli, Samson, Varma, Rinku, Sundar, Axar, Avesh, Arshdeep, Kuldeep. Agree with out Best XI?

  • Jan 7, 2024 7:48 PM IST

    Full India Squad…

  • Jan 7, 2024 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Rohit will lead the side. Kohli returns to T20Is. Also, a surprise where Sanju Samson has been picked over Ishan Kishan.

  • Jan 7, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: So yes, the suspense is finally over as BCCI has announced the squad for the upcoming T20Is versus Afghanistan.

  • Jan 7, 2024 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

  • Jan 7, 2024 6:39 PM IST

    IND T20I Predicted Squad for AFG – Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sivam Dubey, R Jadeja, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Parsidh Krishna

  • Jan 7, 2024 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: The first game would be played in Mohali after which the two teams move to the West for a game in Indore and the third and the final game would be played in Bengaluru.

  • Jan 7, 2024 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to miss the T20I series against Afghanistan due to respective injuries.

  • Jan 7, 2024 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND’s Squad For T20Is vs AFG: Rahmanullah Gurbaz has reached Chandigarh ahead of the T20I series against India.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.