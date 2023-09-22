Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: When And Where to WATCH
live

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: When And Where to WATCH

IND vs AUS 2023 ODI LIVE Updates: Catch all the latest updates as India get ready for the Australian challenge ahead of ODI World Cup 2023. 

Updated: September 22, 2023 9:23 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IND vs AUS 2023 ODI LIVE Updates: Catch all the latest updates of the India-Australia three-match series. India Squad, India Cricket Team, India Squad for ODIs vs Australia, India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus, Ind vs Aus ODIs, Ind vs Aus ODIs schedule, Ind vs Aus ODIs venues, Ind vs Aus ODIs timings, Ind vs Aus ODIs squads, Ind vs Aus ODIs playing XIs, Indian Cricket Team, BCCI, BCCI News, BCCI Schedule, Team India, Cricket News, Ravi Ashwin
India vs Australia ODI's

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI Series

Days after the Asia Cup glory, the Indian team will lock horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series. It would be KL Rahul who will lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Not just Rohit, even Virat Kohli and a couple of other players have been given rest. The players who have been rested would join the side in the third and the final ODI. In this space, we will provide you with all the build-up and let us remind you that there would be a Team India press conference in the evening today.

Trending Now

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 22, 2023 9:20 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: Australia would surely be bolstered by the return of Stev Smith. Smith has a lot of experience of playing in Indian conditions and that could come in handy this season.

  • Sep 22, 2023 9:01 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: In the last five ODIs at the Mohali stadium, pacers (43) have picked more wickets than the spinners (22) but have also been less economical.

  • Sep 22, 2023 8:52 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: Mohali hasn’t hosted an ODI in over four years but expect a flat pitch like you find here for more regular T20 cricket. We could be in for a run-fest tonight.

  • Sep 22, 2023 8:45 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: “People like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma specifically, from our perspective, it’s really important to get them to that World Cup in physically and mentally in the space that they want to be in. They know how they need to prepare themselves and lot of these decisions are made in discussions with them and senior and more experienced guys have their routines and know how they want to prepare in the lead up to a big event like the World Cup,” Dravid said at the media interaction in Mohali.

  • Sep 22, 2023 7:55 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: ‘Mohammed Siraj always keeps coming back! He’s always in your face’: Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers lavishes praise on Hyderabad-born pacer.
  • Sep 22, 2023 7:47 AM IST

  • Sep 22, 2023 7:38 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: “We have picked our team for World Cup, Surya is in it. We have completely backed him. He will certainly get the first two games,” Rahul Dravid said in the press conference ahead of the first ODI.
  • Sep 22, 2023 7:37 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: The strip at Mohali traditionally assists pacers and is good for strokeplay as there is true bounce. We could be in for a high-scoring thriller tonight.

  • Sep 22, 2023 7:31 AM IST

  • Sep 22, 2023 7:14 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI 1st ODI: Where to watch in Australia? In Australia, the series can be streamed on Kayo Sports.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>