LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Co Need 270 Runs to Clinch Series

India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Updates: Rohit Sharma and Co Need 270 Runs to Clinch Series. Follow the LIVE action from Rohit Sharma's Team India taking on Steve Smith's Australia in the series decider match in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22). Check LIVE streaming details.

Published: March 22, 2023 5:51 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

The three-match ODI series against Australia following the four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was expected to give a glimpse into India’s preparations for this year’s ODI World Cup at home. With the final ODI set to take place today, the hosts would look to win the game as that would mean they win the series. India beat Australia in the ODI opener at Mumbai and then the touring team won the game at Vizag to level things up.

The focus would be on the Indian batters and Suryakumar Yadav. Again, given that India is playing at home – they will start as slight favourites.

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav has removed Marnus Labuschagne as Australia lose half their side. 29 overs gone, Australia are now at 145/5. AUS 145/5

  • 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Just after he removed Travis Head to give India its first breakthrough, Hardik picked the big wicket of Steve Smith for a duck.

  • 2:25 PM IST

  • 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill has dropped a sitter of Travis Head. Had that been taken, Hardik would have got the much-needed breakthrough for India.

  • 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Head goes downtown to Axar and hits it for a six. Australia on the attack early on at Chepauk. The hosts feeling the heat here.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Australia is off to a good start. Now, the openers would like to consolidate it. The slips have been taken away for Siraj.

  • 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: It is surprising that David Warner would be batting at No. 4. He usually opens, but today, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are opening.

  • 1:28 PM IST

  • 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Interesting to see how much assistance will the spinners get. The hosts have fielded three spinners and they would hold the key for them.

