Home

Sports

LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Drops a Sitter | WATCH

live

LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Drops a Sitter | WATCH

India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Updates: Follow the LIVE action from Rohit Sharma's Team India taking on Steve Smith's Australia in the series decider match in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22). Check LIVE streaming details.

IND AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Chennai pitch to aid spinners? India vs Australia 3rd ODI On Wednesday 10:00 AM, Check Chennai Pitch Report, Record, & Live Streaming Details

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI

The three-match ODI series against Australia following the four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was expected to give a glimpse into India’s preparations for this year’s ODI World Cup at home. With the final ODI set to take place today, the hosts would look to win the game as that would mean they win the series. India beat Australia in the ODI opener at Mumbai and then the touring team won the game at Vizag to level things up.

The focus would be on the Indian batters and Suryakumar Yadav. Again, given that India is playing at home – they will start as slight favourites.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.