IND vs AUS T20I Series: 'World Cup Loss Will Take Time To Heal' – Suryakumar Yadav

LIVE BUZZ – IND vs AUS T20I Series: ‘World Cup Loss Will Take Time To Heal’ – Suryakumar Yadav

LIVE UPDATES - IND vs AUS T20 Series: Check Full Squads, Schedule, Timing, Venues. BCCI Announces Squad, Suryakumar Yadav To Lead. Vizag Gear Up For India-Australia Clash.

India T20 Squad Announcement Today

LIVE UPDATES – INDIA vs AUSTRALIA T20 Series: After the ODI World Cup 2023, the focus shifts to the five-match T20I series against Australia that starts on November 23. With almost all the seniors being rested, the BCCI has named a relatively younger squad, mostly comprising Asian Games champions. Suryakumar Yadav has been named as captain after Hardik Pandya was unavailable for this series due to an injury that he suffered against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup. Notably, Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal were once again ignored.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

Note: Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.

