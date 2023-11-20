Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ – IND vs AUS T20 Series: Sanju Samson IGNORED!
live

LIVE BUZZ – IND vs AUS T20 Series: Sanju Samson IGNORED!

LIVE UPDATES - IND vs AUS T20 Series: Check Full Squads, Schedule, Timing, Venues. BCCI Announces Squad, Suryakumar Yadav To Lead.

Published: November 20, 2023 10:16 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Australia, India vs Australia T20I series, India's captain for Australia T20Is, Ruturaj Gaikwad, IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS T20I series schedule, IND vs AUS squads, IND vs AUS T20I timings, IND vs AUS T20I Squads, India squad, India squad for Australia series, Cricket News, ODI WC 2023 Final, ODI WC 2023 Final schedule, WC News, IND vs AUS T20 series LIVE Updates, IND vs AUS T20 Live, India Squad announcement
India T20 Squad Announcement Today

LIVE UPDATES – INDIA vs AUSTRALIA T20 Series: So yes, now that the ODI World Cup 2023 is over, the focus shifts to the T20I series that  beckons. India host Australia in a five-match T20I series. As per a report, it is believed the delay in announcement is taking place as the BCCI was waiting for the ODI WC final to get over. In all probability, the squad would be announced today. With Hardik Pandya ruled out of the ODI WC due to an injury, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav are the frontrunner to lead the side.

Trending Now

India Predicted Squad: Yashaswi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Mohsin Khan, Axar Patel

Live Updates

  • Nov 20, 2023 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs AUS T20 Series: We are a couple of days away from the opening T20I. It is set to be a cracker on the backdrop of the ODI World Cup 2023 final.

  • Nov 20, 2023 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: The reports suggested that there are chances that Shreyas Iyer may become the captain, but he has been given rest.

  • Nov 20, 2023 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: Players would hope to come up with good performances and cement their spot in the T20 setup.

  • Nov 20, 2023 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: Good to see a few talented youngsters getting an opportunity. With the T20 World Cup coming up in a few months, all these T20I games would be important.

  • Nov 20, 2023 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

  • Nov 20, 2023 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: India would surely miss the services of allrounder Hardik Pandya, who would have in all probability had led the side.

  • Nov 20, 2023 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: Suryakumar Yadav set to named captain for the five-match T20I series against Australia. As per a report, Shreyas Iyer was also contemplated.

  • Nov 20, 2023 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: Surely, it happens tonight, The announcement has been long due and that has spiked up the suspense.

  • Nov 20, 2023 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: The Ind vs Aus T20 series will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex, while the live stream of the match will be available on the JioCinema app.

  • Nov 20, 2023 6:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND T20 Squad For AUS Series: The T20 series, which starts on November 23, will be played at five venues – Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur and Hyderabad.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.