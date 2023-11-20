Home

LIVE UPDATES - IND vs AUS T20 Series: Check Full Squads, Schedule, Timing, Venues. BCCI Announces Squad, Suryakumar Yadav To Lead.

LIVE UPDATES – INDIA vs AUSTRALIA T20 Series: So yes, now that the ODI World Cup 2023 is over, the focus shifts to the T20I series that beckons. India host Australia in a five-match T20I series. As per a report, it is believed the delay in announcement is taking place as the BCCI was waiting for the ODI WC final to get over. In all probability, the squad would be announced today. With Hardik Pandya ruled out of the ODI WC due to an injury, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav are the frontrunner to lead the side.

India Predicted Squad: Yashaswi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Mohsin Khan, Axar Patel

