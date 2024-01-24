Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, SCORE: When Does Hyderabad Test START?
live

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, SCORE: When Does Hyderabad Test START?

LIVE UPDATES | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: Catch all the latest cricket updates leading up to the Hyderabad Test.

Updated: January 24, 2024 8:56 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs Eng 1st Test, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live updates, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live updates online, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live, Team India, Ind vs Eng 1st Test Live streaming, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live updates online, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live cricket score, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live score, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live score online, Ind vs Eng 1st Test Live cricket news, India vs England 1st Test full squads, India vs England 1st Test Live updates, Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, Cricket News
India vs England 1st Test

LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: So yes, we are exactly a night’s sleep away from the start of the much-awaited first Test between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. This is a five-match Test series. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Trending Now

Squads:
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

Live Updates

  • Jan 24, 2024 8:56 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: “I’ve played Bazball, before Bazball was invented. Brendon McCullum is a great guy and I am glad England has adopted this positive approach to Test Cricket. This makes Test Cricket more attractive to watch,” he added.
  • Jan 24, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: “England are never low on confidence. England have always spoken a better game than they played. They’ll talk big. Bazball and all, let’s see how this Bazball works,” Farokh Engineer told RevSports.

  • Jan 24, 2024 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Three spinners and a whole lot of pace – have England got it right before the first ball of the tour? What do you think?

  • Jan 24, 2024 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Shoaib Bashir has finally received his visa, and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend.

  • Jan 24, 2024 8:30 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma PC

  • Jan 24, 2024 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: The Hyderabad Test starts at 10:00 AM IST. So, do not miss it as we will provide you with all the latest.

  • Jan 24, 2024 3:25 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma at the PC: “Test cricket is the format that challenges you a lot so it’s our duty to talk more about the test and for future generations”.

  • Jan 24, 2024 3:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: It should be win the toss and bat first. Surely, that is how it will be at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad.

  • Jan 24, 2024 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Mark Wood, as we had informed earlier, is going to be the sole pacer in the side. Is it the right move considering James Anderson could have got the new ball to swing and get some reverse later on.

  • Jan 24, 2024 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: England picking three spinners and one pacer is a bold move. This move shows that the visiting team thinks the ball will start spinning from the first day itself.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.