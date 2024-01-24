Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: Catch all the latest cricket updates leading up to the Hyderabad Test.

Updated: January 24, 2024 3:36 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England 1st Test

LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: So yes, we are exactly a night’s sleep away from the start of the much-awaited first Test between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. This is a five-match Test series. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Squads:
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

Live Updates

  • Jan 24, 2024 3:25 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma at the PC: “Test cricket is the format that challenges you a lot so it’s our duty to talk more about the test and for future generations”.

  • Jan 24, 2024 3:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: It should be win the toss and bat first. Surely, that is how it will be at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad.

  • Jan 24, 2024 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Mark Wood, as we had informed earlier, is going to be the sole pacer in the side. Is it the right move considering James Anderson could have got the new ball to swing and get some reverse later on.

  • Jan 24, 2024 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: England picking three spinners and one pacer is a bold move. This move shows that the visiting team thinks the ball will start spinning from the first day itself.

  • Jan 24, 2024 2:19 PM IST
    England XI for 1st Test: 1. Zak Crawley, 2. Ben Duckett, 3. Ollie Pope, 4. Joe Root, 5. Jonny Bairstow, 6. Ben Stokes (captain), 7. Ben Foakes, 8. Rehan Ahmed, 9. Tom Hartley, 10. Mark Wood, 11. Jack Leach
  • Jan 24, 2024 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: “Ashwin and Siraj have been important players for us. Siraj has come through the ranks in the last two years, he has taken his game to another level. Ashwin is class, every time he takes the field he impresses all of us,” said Rohit Sharma.

  • Jan 24, 2024 1:50 PM IST

    Ben Stokes on fielding just one fast bowler against India in Hyderabad Test: “When you go with one seamer, you are looking for impact. Woody with his pace is an impact bowler, his reverse swing at 90 miles will be a weapon we can use”

  • Jan 24, 2024 1:21 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: “Mark Wood has played a lot of cricket here in India. Anderson and Leach are the only ones to play Tests here (among bowlers). But they have a few spinners in their lineup. We cannot overlook England at all. We have new guys in our squad as well,” Rohit Sharma.
  • Jan 24, 2024 12:59 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma on Shoaib Bashir missing out: “I feel for Shoaib Bashir, not easy for anyone in that kind of situation. Unfortunately, I do not sit in the visa office to give you more details. Hope he makes it here soon.”

  • Jan 24, 2024 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: “Sometimes you have to bring in certain players in conditions they are familiar with, we do not want to expose them to foreign conditions,” he added.

