LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: Rohit on Kohli’s REPLACEMENT!

LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: Catch all the latest cricket updates leading up to the Hyderabad Test.

Updated: January 24, 2024 12:59 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England 1st Test

LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: So yes, we are exactly a night’s sleep away from the start of the much-awaited first Test between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. This is a five-match Test series. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Squads:
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

Live Updates

  • Jan 24, 2024 12:59 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma on Shoaib Bashir missing out: “I feel for Shoaib Bashir, not easy for anyone in that kind of situation. Unfortunately, I do not sit in the visa office to give you more details. Hope he makes it here soon.”

  • Jan 24, 2024 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: “Sometimes you have to bring in certain players in conditions they are familiar with, we do not want to expose them to foreign conditions,” he added.

  • Jan 24, 2024 12:51 PM IST

    Rohit on Kohli’s replacement: “We did think of going back to experienced player to fill in Kohli’s absence, but then when will we give the youngsters the chance.”

  • Jan 24, 2024 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: In nine matches versus England in Tests, Rohit Sharma has amassed 747 runs at an average of 49.80. It features two centuries and three fifties.

  • Jan 24, 2024 12:37 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: India has not lost a single Test series on home soil. Alaister Cook’s England were the last side to do it in 2012. Can Ben Stokes do it in 2024?

  • Jan 24, 2024 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: While speaking to the press yesterday, coach Dravid confirmed that KL Rahul would not be keeping wickets during the opening Test.

  • Jan 24, 2024 12:23 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: This is strange, Ashwin is batting with one pad in the nets. He is probably doing it to get his bat in first before the pad. This surely is a good drill.

  • Jan 24, 2024 12:16 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: The pitch is going to help spinners, which means, the sweep shot would be a good option for the batters.

  • Jan 24, 2024 12:10 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: The fielding drills have also started. The players are doing some ground fielding drills. Mind you, this is an optional practice session.

  • Jan 24, 2024 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Okay, so Dhruv Jurel is having an extended net here. Is he going to edge KS Bharat to the XI? If that happens, Jurel debuts.

