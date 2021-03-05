India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score Day 2 Ahmedabad

Here you can check the Live Score of India vs England 2021 4th Test, Day 2 and latest match updates. Also you can follow the live blog and match summary from Ahmedabad and check the details of 4th Test. Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs England 2021, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Score match between India and England being played at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Live Updates

  • 10:30 AM IST

    IND vs ENG LIVE: WICKET! Jack Leach gets England the breakthrough they were looking for. Cheteshwar Pujara is pinged in front and the umpire raises his finger. Pujara though instantly calls for the review, looking highly confident. But it’s pad first and that would have gone on to hit the stumps. Pujara has burned a review. He scored 17 off 66. India lose their second wicket. Score 40/2 in 23.6 overs. This is the fourth time this series that Leach has dismissed Pujara.

  • 10:10 AM IST

    India vs England Live Updates: It’s been a quite half-an-hour barring for one over when Ben Stokes ended up bowling two successive full tosses – the second of which was put away for a four through covers by Rohit. Seems like Rohit and Pujara are aiming to dig in first. England need wickets here to make any impact. India 34/1 in 21 overs, trailing by 171 runs in the morning session.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    Live Score: So James Anderson and Ben Stokes have got things underway. Rohit added a couple to his total off the very first delivery before being pinged in front but the bounce was too much that negated any chance of lbw. Anderson pinged Rohit again off the final delivery followed by a muffled appeal. Replay showed the ball would have gone over the stumps. Just two from Anderson’s first over of the morning. Stokes joined him from the other end and bowled a maiden over to Cheteshwar Pujara. India 26/1, trail England by 179 runs

  • 9:33 AM IST

    Hello everyone! Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are out in the middle. James Anderson will get the day’s proceedings underway. India are 24/1, trailing England by 181 runs on Day 2. Whose day this will turn out to be? England looked to build some momentum on so many occasions with the toss also going in their favour yesterday. However, just when it looked the tourists have taken control, India hit back with quick blows. The hosts have been pinged early with Shubman Gill being trapped lbw by the great Anderson. Will they cash on that early knock? Or will Rohit, as he has done on so many occasions this series, will put India ahead? Stick with all throughout the day for all the updates.