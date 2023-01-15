  • Home
Updated: January 15, 2023 5:09 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

High on confidence after their dominant win over Spain, hosts India will aim for a kill against England in their second Group D tie of the Hockey World Cup on Sunday at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh scored against Spain. Rohidas then paired with Harmanpreet to produce a defensive masterclass to deny the opposition. On the other hand, England are coming after demolishing Wales 5-0.

India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

England: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo, Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: Belgium’s Elliot van Strydonck has made a shocking comment on Hockey World Cup 2023 host nation India stating the Asian country is getting the mega showpiece hosting rights because of the ‘power of money’. “It is regrettable that India still hosts such an event,” he said in an interview with a Belgian newspaper.

  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: India’s only World Cup win came in the 1975 when they defeated Pakistan in the final. That 1975 team will be there in the stadium to cheer the boys today.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, “Modern hockey has changed a lot. Penalty corners have become very important. When the penalty corner conversion clicks, most of the time the team wins. We have very good dragflickers and I hope they click in the tournament and win a medal for India. “(Captain) Harmanpreet Singh has been doing very well for the country as a dragflicker though he was not at his best against Spain. So, we are hoping India does well in penalty corners.”

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: India start slightly favourites against England based on stats. In the last five meetings between both teams, India have won twice, drew twice and lost only once.

  • 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: England were ruthless against Wales. They pumped in five goals without allowing the opposition to hit back. India must play with aggression from the word go and also use the counter-attacks well.

  • 5:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak were good under the bar for India against Spain. Notably, Pathak denied the Spanish twice in the final two quarters and put up an impressive display.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: A win against England will take India one step closer to the quarterfinals. The hosts will fancy their chances against Wales, the lowest ranked side in the group at 15th, to top the pool, considered a group of death.

  • 5:16 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: Historically, India had won 10 matches as against seven by England while four games ended in draw

  • 5:16 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: Last year, the two sides played three matches against each other with their last game, played at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, ending in a 4-4 draw. They played out a 3-3 draw in the first leg of FIH Pro League before India won 4-3 in the second, both games played in April.

Published Date: January 15, 2023 5:04 PM IST

