LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Kishan or Gill – Who Opens With Rohit?

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Follow ball-by-ball commentary of the first ODI from Hyderabad. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST on January 18, Wednesday. Check LIVE streaming details.

After clinically whitewashing Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma and Co. get ready for their next assignment against New Zealand. While the Lankans did not test the hosts, New Zealand – who are No. 1 in ODIs – is set to give India a real run for their money. With the ODI World Cup set to take place in India, these matches would be important.

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

NZ Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C, wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner/Dough Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson

