  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Kishan or Gill – Who Opens With Rohit?
live

LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Kishan or Gill – Who Opens With Rohit?

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Follow ball-by-ball commentary of the first ODI from Hyderabad. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST on January 18, Wednesday. Check LIVE streaming details. 

Updated: January 18, 2023 12:01 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ind vs NZ, Ind vs NZ ODI Live Score, Ind vs NZ schedule, Ind vs NZ playing XI, Ind vs NZ TOSS, Ind vs NZ live streaming, Ind vs NZ live online streaming, Ind vs NZ live cricket streaming, Ind vs NZ live updates, Ind vs NZ live online updates, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand online streaming, India vs New Zealand schedule, India vs New Zealand live updates, India vs New Zealand live online updates, India vs New Zealand live cricket score, India vs New Zealand cricket score, Cricket News
India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates, 1st ODI

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI

After clinically whitewashing Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma and Co. get ready for their next assignment against New Zealand. While the Lankans did not test the hosts, New Zealand – who are No. 1 in ODIs – is set to give India a real run for their money. With the ODI World Cup set to take place in India, these matches would be important.

Also Read:

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

NZ Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C, wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner/Dough Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson

Live Updates

  • 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: At Hyderabad, the strip has always had runs, and hence we can expect a run fest when India host New Zealand.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Without a doubt, Suryakumar Yadav gets in the XI. Rajat Patidar, who replaced injured Iyer, is likely to miss out.

  • 11:36 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Interesting to see what happens at the toss, will the team winning the toss opt to field keeping the dew factor in mind or look to set a target?

  • 11:31 AM IST

  • 11:28 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli has a rich history against New Zealand, and he will be hoping to surpass Ricky Ponting’s all-time record of most hundreds against the visitors in ODI cricket.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Interesting to see the amount of dew that is there at Hyderabad. In this time of the year, there is bound to be dew in most parts of India as it is winter.

  • 10:57 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: We are a little over an hour for the toss. At the toss, a lot of questions will have their answers. Who plays and who misses out?

  • 10:50 AM IST

  • 10:47 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: It is going to be a bright day in Hyderabad. Surely, the dew factor comes in later in the evening. It is going to be a placid wicket to bat on.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: The BCCI shared a clip yesterday where captain Rohit Sharma is looking in good form. He was timing the ball well and more importantly, playing it late.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 18, 2023 12:00 PM IST

Updated Date: January 18, 2023 12:01 PM IST