LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Kishan or Gill – Who Opens With Rohit?

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Follow ball-by-ball commentary of the first ODI from Hyderabad. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST on January 18, Wednesday. Check LIVE streaming details. 

Updated: January 18, 2023 10:33 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

After clinically whitewashing Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma and Co. get ready for their next assignment against New Zealand. While the Lankans did not test the hosts, New Zealand – who are No. 1 in ODIs – is set to give India a real run for their money. With the ODI World Cup set to take place in India, these matches would be important.

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

NZ Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C, wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner/Dough Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson

Live Updates

  • 10:33 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: With no Axar Patel in the squad, Washington Sundar is likely to get picked in the XI. He has to make the most of the opportunities.

  • 10:31 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has suggested Kohli batting at No. 4 would solve India’s batting dilemmas.

  • 10:24 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: So much to look forward to at the toss. What is going to be India’s XI? Who plays at what position will also hold interest.

  • 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: In what comes in as a piece of good news, swashbuckling cricketer Rishabh Pant would be discharged from the hospital in two weeks’ time as per a TOI report.

  • 9:39 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Another selection that would be interesting to see is if Yuzvendra Chahal comes back in the side. He missed the last two ODIs versus SL and till now, we do not have an update on his fitness.

  • 9:38 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Interesting to see if Shardul Thakur is picked over Umran Malik in order to provide depth in the batting for the hosts.

  • 9:38 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Kohli is in top form coming into this game on the back of a blistering 46th ODI ton against Sri Lanka. Kohli hit 166* off 110 balls.

  • 9:37 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Whispers suggest Shubman Gill will continue to open with Rohit while Kishan will play in the middle-order. What happens we will find out soon.

  • 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: The match starts at 1:30 PM IST and you will get all the updates on this space. Stay tuned to this space today.

  • 9:35 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: With Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the series, it is interesting to see the batting line-up India goes with. Will Ishan Kishan or Shubman Gill open with captain Rohit Sharma?

Published Date: January 18, 2023 10:33 AM IST

