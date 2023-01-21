  • Home
LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Hosts Look to Seal Series at Raipur

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Follow scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the match from Raipur that starts at 1:30 PM IST on Friday, January 21. Check toss, playing XI and LIVE streaming details.

Published: January 21, 2023 9:09 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

After surviving a mighty scare from all-rounder Michael Bracewell in a successful defense of 349 in the first match, India will be aiming to overcome the New Zealand challenge in the second ODI and clinch back-to-back 50-over match series at home here, which will be Raipur’s debut as an international cricket venue on Saturday. Unlikely that India would tinker with the winning combination at Raipur. The Kiwis need a win to stay afloat. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST, stay hooked to this space for all the updates of the game from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium.

Live Updates

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Is Yuzi Chahal fit? There is no official update on that and hence it will be interesting to see if he gets to feature at Raipur or not.

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: There are whispers that Umran Malik may get picked for the second game, but who misses out is the question. Malik may have to wait a little longer.

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: While it is unlikely, it would be interesting to see if India is ready to make any changes to their winning XI at Raipur.

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: As India looks to seal the series at Raipur on Friday, we provide you with all the updates. Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the Raipur ODI.

