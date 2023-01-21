  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Raipur Ready For International DEBUT
live

LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Raipur Ready For International DEBUT

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Follow scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the match from Raipur that starts at 1:30 PM IST on Friday, January 21. Check toss, playing XI and LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 21, 2023 10:32 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ind vs NZ, Ind vs NZ ODI Live Score, Ind vs NZ schedule, Ind vs NZ playing XI, Ind vs NZ TOSS, Ind vs NZ live streaming, Ind vs NZ live online streaming, Ind vs NZ live cricket streaming, Ind vs NZ live updates, Ind vs NZ live online updates, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand online streaming, India vs New Zealand schedule, India vs New Zealand live updates, India vs New Zealand live online updates, India vs New Zealand live cricket score, India vs New Zealand cricket score, Cricket News
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

After surviving a mighty scare from all-rounder Michael Bracewell in a successful defense of 349 in the first match, India will be aiming to overcome the New Zealand challenge in the second ODI and clinch back-to-back 50-over match series at home here, which will be Raipur’s debut as an international cricket venue on Saturday. Unlikely that India would tinker with the winning combination at Raipur. The Kiwis need a win to stay afloat. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST, stay hooked to this space for all the updates of the game from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: With no KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the side, the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav would like to make their opportunities count as they wil get more time in the middle.

  • 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Now that NZ has given Ind a scare. The hosts would realise that on days 350 may not be good enough, that would make the approach today interesting.

  • 10:25 AM IST

  • 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: How much did NZ miss Kane Williamson, and Tim Southee? Without a doubt, they were missed at Hyderabad.

  • 10:12 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Without Jasprit Bumrah, India has found it difficult to run through the opposition’s tail. Even at Hyderabad, India faced that problem.

  • 10:02 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: The venue is known to yield big scores, but with a green strip prepared for the ODI between Ind-NZ, it is interesting to see how much is scored.

  • 9:56 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav was fantastic in the middle-overs at Hyderabad. The ball that got the better of Henry Nicholls was perfect.

  • 9:48 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: How good was Siraj the other night in Hyderabad? The pacer seems to be growing with each game. He is slowly but surely booking a place for himself in the ODI WC squad.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma may not be getting the big hundreds like he is expected to in ODIs, but his strike rate has gone up in recent times.

  • 9:40 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Can Gill extend his purple patch? With Rahul Dravid there, Gill is certainly going to grow as a cricketer on the world stage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 21, 2023 10:30 AM IST

Updated Date: January 21, 2023 10:32 AM IST