LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Raipur Ready For International DEBUT

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Follow scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the match from Raipur that starts at 1:30 PM IST on Friday, January 21.
After surviving a mighty scare from all-rounder Michael Bracewell in a successful defense of 349 in the first match, India will be aiming to overcome the New Zealand challenge in the second ODI and clinch back-to-back 50-over match series at home here, which will be Raipur’s debut as an international cricket venue on Saturday. Unlikely that India would tinker with the winning combination at Raipur. The Kiwis need a win to stay afloat. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST, stay hooked to this space for all the updates of the game from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium.
