  • 6:50 PM IST

  • 6:35 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: The latest pictures from Nottingham suggest that rain continues to be extremely heavy. No activity on the ground and it seems like any moment there will come an official confirmation. Just the official verdict remains.

  • 6:29 PM IST

  • 6:24 PM IST

    In the next 30 minutes, a final call will be taken about the India vs New Zealand encounter in Nottingham!

  • 6:09 PM IST
    More unhappy news from Nottingham!

    It’s getting dark at Trent Bridge, not much has happened on the ground between the last inspection and the next. The umpires look at the damp spots square of the wicket which are the areas of concern. As the players and officials are having lunch – it’s raining heavily once again and covers are back in place.
  • 5:40 PM IST

    Nostalgia for all Indian cricket lovers as Sourav Ganguly interviews his ‘favourite’ coach – John Wright!

  • 5:21 PM IST

    It’s started to rain again in Nottingham and seems quite heavy as well. The situation is looking worse.

  • 5:12 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Updates: Live pictures from the ground shows the two umpires carrying out the latest inspection. No rain at the moment but the outfield seems not fit for play with plenty of wet patches. The umpires don’t seem convinced because of the visible damp patches in the ground. Super-soppers continue to do their job, next inspection scheduled at 6 PM IST.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    Nothing much to update as the rain continues. The drizzle has picked up intensity as well in Nottingham!

  • 4:41 PM IST

    Drizzle has returned and so have the covers. Not a very good news for the cricket fans, the rain gods continue to play the spoilsport in Nottingham as the wait prolongs.

Team India will have to rework their strategy as they take on unbeaten New Zealand, who look all set to ask a few probing questions if the weather gods do not threaten the much-awaited World Cup encounter at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Shaken by Shikhar Dhawan’s injury and unavailability, Virat Kohli & Co. will have to dismantle their team combination. With a potent bowling attack, New Zealand will throw some stiff challenges to the Indian batting at the top. (LIVE SCORECARD)

New Zealand, on the other hand, have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and have emerged as the most formidable and balanced unit so far. The Kiwis would be determined to not disturb their winning streak. However, they will also have to cross the hurdle of ‘Kulcha’ successfully to win their fourth consecutive game in the marquee event. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal already have 22 Kiwi wickets between them in ODI and will pose the biggest threat to the New Zealand batting unit. (FULL COVERAGE)

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell (wk).