  • 8:16 PM IST

  • 7:41 PM IST

  • 7:39 PM IST
    The match has been called off! It was inevitable since a while now and hence, this didn’t come as any surprise. The fourth washout of this tournament, third one of the week and it’s already started to rile up the fans across the globe. India and New Zealand take a point each from this fixture.
  • 7:21 PM IST

  • 7:21 PM IST

    News from Trent Bridge! Covers are still on. Suprise, surprise as there will be another inspection at 7.30PM IST. Is it to just stretch things or do we have a twist in the tale?

  • 6:50 PM IST

  • 6:35 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: The latest pictures from Nottingham suggest that rain continues to be extremely heavy. No activity on the ground and it seems like any moment there will come an official confirmation. Just the official verdict remains.

  • 6:29 PM IST

  • 6:24 PM IST

    In the next 30 minutes, a final call will be taken about the India vs New Zealand encounter in Nottingham!

  • 6:09 PM IST
    It’s getting dark at Trent Bridge, not much has happened on the ground between the last inspection and the next. The umpires look at the damp spots square of the wicket which are the areas of concern. As the players and officials are having lunch – it’s raining heavily once again and covers are back in place.

Team India will have to rework their strategy as they take on unbeaten New Zealand, who look all set to ask a few probing questions if the weather gods do not threaten the much-awaited World Cup encounter at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Shaken by Shikhar Dhawan’s injury and unavailability, Virat Kohli & Co. will have to dismantle their team combination. With a potent bowling attack, New Zealand will throw some stiff challenges to the Indian batting at the top. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates

New Zealand, on the other hand, have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and have emerged as the most formidable and balanced unit so far. The Kiwis would be determined to not disturb their winning streak. However, they will also have to cross the hurdle of ‘Kulcha’ successfully to win their fourth consecutive game in the marquee event. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal already have 22 Kiwi wickets between them in ODI and will pose the biggest threat to the New Zealand batting unit. (FULL COVERAGE)

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell (wk).