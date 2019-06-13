Live Updates

  • 3:34 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Updates: All the covers barring the main hover cover, have been taken off. Groundsmen are busy with the repair job. Picture show the super soppers at work. Quite a lot of damp patches that are clearly visible and I doubt if we can start anytime soon with these conditions. Half-an-hour left for the inspection.

  • 3:27 PM IST

    Groundsmen are working hard to make the stadium ‘match ready’ as they tirelessly continue to perform their job at Trent Bridge!

  • 3:18 PM IST

    Hardik ‘Unplugged’ Pandya!

  • 3:15 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: Covers being removed gradually. Rain has stopped and that’s a big positive. A new update regarding the inspection – it shall be at 4PM IST.

  • 3:11 PM IST

  • 2:52 PM IST

    Indian fans come out in numbers to support the Men in Blue at Trent Bridge!

  • 2:47 PM IST

    Trent Bridge looks slightly dark at the moment, but no rain! Parts of the ground under cover at the moment.

  • 2:43 PM IST

    BCCI have tweeted that there shall be an official inspection at 10:30 local (3PM IST). So that confirms a delayed start.

  • 2:15 PM IST
    Pitch Report-

    The pitch is expected to be a normal Trent Bridge-wicket which assists the batsmen. Over the years, this wicket has been a heaven for the woodworkers as runs have come easily. However, with cold winds and overcast weather, bowlers have also generated some pace and bounce from the condition and the same can also be expected today.

  • 2:14 PM IST

    Weather Forecast-

    Like the past few days, the weather forecast has not pleased cricket enthusiasts. With the Met Office predicting high chances of rain in Nottingham during the ICC World Cup 2019 match between India and New Zealand, the mega event might again witness another rain-interrupted game. The match is slotted for a 10:30 AM local time start and according to the weather forecasters the chance of rain at 11 AM local time stands highly at 64%. Following which, throughout the match, Nottingham weather will possess almost a 50% chance of a shower.

Team India will have to rework their strategy as they take on unbeaten New Zealand, who look all set to ask a few probing questions if the weather gods do not threaten the much-awaited World Cup encounter at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Shaken by Shikhar Dhawan’s injury and unavailability, Virat Kohli & Co. will have to dismantle their team combination. With a potent bowling attack, New Zealand will throw some stiff challenges to the Indian batting at the top.

India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates

New Zealand, on the other hand, have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and have emerged as the most formidable and balanced unit so far. The Kiwis would be determined to not disturb their winning streak. However, they will also have to cross the hurdle of ‘Kulcha’ successfully to win their fourth consecutive game in the marquee event. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal already have 22 Kiwi wickets between them in ODI and will pose the biggest threat to the New Zealand batting unit. (FULL COVERAGE)

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell (wk).