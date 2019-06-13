Live Updates

  • 5:12 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Updates: Live pictures from the ground shows the two umpires carrying out the latest inspection. No rain at the moment but the outfield seems not fit for play with plenty of wet patches. The umpires don’t seem convinced because of the visible damp patches in the ground. Super-soppers continue to do their job, next inspection scheduled at 6 PM IST.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    Nothing much to update as the rain continues. The drizzle has picked up intensity as well in Nottingham!

  • 4:41 PM IST

    Drizzle has returned and so have the covers. Not a very good news for the cricket fans, the rain gods continue to play the spoilsport in Nottingham as the wait prolongs.

  • 4:20 PM IST

    Rain keeps playing the waiting game in Nottingham!

  • 4:20 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: The Super-Soppers continue to go around the ground in a bid to repair the conditions. The groundstaff are putting their maximum efforts. Good thing, for now, is that there isn’t any rain. The umpires aren’t happy with the conditions and another inspection will be needed. With wet conditions of the outfield, the next inspection is scheduled at 5PM IST.

  • 4:04 PM IST

  • 3:58 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Updates: As per the latest update – The covers are coming off just five minutes ahead of the scheduled inspection. Rain seems to have stopped for now at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

  • 3:34 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Updates: All the covers barring the main hover cover, have been taken off. Groundsmen are busy with the repair job. Picture show the super soppers at work. Quite a lot of damp patches that are clearly visible and I doubt if we can start anytime soon with these conditions. Half-an-hour left for the inspection.

  • 3:27 PM IST

    Groundsmen are working hard to make the stadium ‘match ready’ as they tirelessly continue to perform their job at Trent Bridge!

  • 3:18 PM IST

Team India will have to rework their strategy as they take on unbeaten New Zealand, who look all set to ask a few probing questions if the weather gods do not threaten the much-awaited World Cup encounter at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Shaken by Shikhar Dhawan’s injury and unavailability, Virat Kohli & Co. will have to dismantle their team combination. With a potent bowling attack, New Zealand will throw some stiff challenges to the Indian batting at the top. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates

New Zealand, on the other hand, have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and have emerged as the most formidable and balanced unit so far. The Kiwis would be determined to not disturb their winning streak. However, they will also have to cross the hurdle of ‘Kulcha’ successfully to win their fourth consecutive game in the marquee event. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal already have 22 Kiwi wickets between them in ODI and will pose the biggest threat to the New Zealand batting unit. (FULL COVERAGE)

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell (wk).