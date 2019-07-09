Live Updates

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LATEST UPDATE from OLD TRAFFORD: As per the report and a few live pictures and it’s still drizzling although the conditions look a lot brighter.

  • 9:04 PM IST

    All cricket fans around the world at the moment!

  • 8:58 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: We have better news for you, the rain has eased off and it is slight drizzle now. The super-soppers are out doing its job. It has also brightened up. Let us keep our fingers crossed.

  • 8:26 PM IST

    Even rain cannot hamper India’s chances of moving into the finals of ICC World Cup 2019!

  • 8:25 PM IST

    Condition rule 13.8.2 states: The ICC Match Referee is able to add a further 1 hour of Additional Extra Time (in addition to the 2 hours of extra time already available), if he/she believes that a result (see clause 16.1.1) can no longer be obtained on that day, even after using the available extra time and reducing the number of overs to be played, and that the application of the Additional Extra Time will increase the likelihood of obtaining a result on that day. For clarity, this additional extra time may also be used to allow for the completion of the Super Over. Basically, it means we could have a 20-over chase by India starting at midnight (Indian time) if the match referee deems the game could be completed today. In such a scenario, India’s target would be 148.

  • 8:16 PM IST

    Let’s keep our fingers crossed for the match!

  • 8:05 PM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja was on the money today for Team India with the ball!

  • 7:54 PM IST
    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: The rain continues to play spoilsport in Manchester, two super-soppers have been deployed to remove the excess water from the covers. The forecast says the wet weather might continue at least until 6 PM (local time). It’s then in the hands of the match referee to make a call on resuming play today (assuming rain stops). There is no movement in the ground. Let’s continue our prayers and hope the forecast is wrong and we resume this game.
  • 7:47 PM IST

    God of Cricket for a reason – Sachin Tendulkar!

  • 7:28 PM IST

    Nothing much to report. It continues to rain. Stay tuned for the other updates. This is really tragic as rain interrupts proceeding at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester.

India and New Zealand LIVE: India and New Zealand are set for the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. While the Indians are riding high after producing a stupendous run in the league stages, New Zealanders find themselves in a slightly depleted position, having lost their last three matches.

The Virat Kohli-led side, in no way, can take their opponents lightly and should take lessons from the last time both the teams faced. Leading to the ongoing World Cup, India and New Zealand played in a warm-up game which the Kiwis had won comprehensively. But nine league games after, Kohli & Co. definitely look the stronger side and favourites to book their spot in the final. While the Kane Williamson-led side also hold the capability to turn down any opponents on a given day.

India and New Zealand Live Score and Updates: Rain Halts Play – NZ 211/5 in 46.1 overs vs IND

Date: July 9, 2019.

Toss: Kane Williamson wins toss, elects to bat first vs India at Old Trafford

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi