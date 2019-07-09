

















India and New Zealand LIVE: India and New Zealand are set for the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. While the Indians are riding high after producing a stupendous run in the league stages, New Zealanders find themselves in a slightly depleted position, having lost their last three matches.

The Virat Kohli-led side, in no way, can take their opponents lightly and should take lessons from the last time both the teams faced. Leading to the ongoing World Cup, India and New Zealand played in a warm-up game which the Kiwis had won comprehensively. But nine league games after, Kohli & Co. definitely look the stronger side and favourites to book their spot in the final. While the Kane Williamson-led side also hold the capability to turn down any opponents on a given day.

India and New Zealand Live Score and Updates: Rain Halts Play – NZ 211/5 in 46.1 overs vs IND

Date: July 9, 2019.

Toss: Kane Williamson wins toss, elects to bat first vs India at Old Trafford

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi