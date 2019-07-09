Live Updates

  • 7:47 PM IST

    God of Cricket for a reason – Sachin Tendulkar!

  • 7:28 PM IST

    Nothing much to report. It continues to rain. Stay tuned for the other updates. This is really tragic as rain interrupts proceeding at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester.

  • 7:18 PM IST

    Scenarios if New Zealand doesn’t get to bat again at Old Trafford!

  • 6:45 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Updates: Earlier there was a comedy of errors in the field. Very sloppy from India and extremely poor. A full ball outside off, Taylor looks to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge through point. They take one. The fielder in the deep throws it to Dhoni who fails to collect it and the batsmen take one more. Kohli then runs in from deep mid-wicket, collects the ball and has a needless shy at the non-striker’s end. There is nobody backing up on the other side too and they take one more.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    Bad news for Team India fans, rain interrupts play!

  • 6:39 PM IST

    Rain stops play at Old Trafford. The only things we all feared as cricket fans. It has started to drizzle a bit but now has started to gather pace and umpires decide to take a short break. Let’s hope that it’s not a big delay! Ross Taylor and Tom Latham are at the crease for Blackcaps! New Zealand 211/5 in 46.1 overs vs India

  • 6:26 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score And Updates: OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes, he gets his first wicket of the match, Colin de Grandhomme falls for 16. CAUGHT BEHIND! A soft, soft dismissal. Why play this shot when you can hit the ball really hard! Colin de Grandhomme will be disappointed. Kumar bowls a short ball and it is a slower one on the middle. Colin de Grandhomme looks to upper cut it. He seems to have decided to play that shot very late. The ball kisses the edge and goes straight into the mitts of Dhoni. This wicket could easily make a difference of 10-15 runs to the final total. NZ 200/5 in 44.4 overs vs IND

  • 6:20 PM IST

    FOUR! 19 runs from Chahal’s over – that’s a big one for Kiwis. Taylor cuts and cuts hard! Short around off, de Grandhomme waits and then cuts it through point for a boundary. New Zealand 179/4 in 43 overs vs India

  • 6:17 PM IST

    James Neesham falls, big wicket for India!

  • 6:17 PM IST

    SIX! Taylor brings his fifty up in style, this is his 50th ODI half-century! This is the first maximum of the day and it was six the moment it left off the bat. Tossed up on off, Taylor gets down on one knee and smashes his slog sweep over the mid-wicket for a huge six to bring up the milestone. NZ 185/4 in 43.1 overs vs IND

India and New Zealand LIVE: India and New Zealand are set for the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. While the Indians are riding high after producing a stupendous run in the league stages, New Zealanders find themselves in a slightly depleted position, having lost their last three matches.

The Virat Kohli-led side, in no way, can take their opponents lightly and should take lessons from the last time both the teams faced. Leading to the ongoing World Cup, India and New Zealand played in a warm-up game which the Kiwis had won comprehensively. But nine league games after, Kohli & Co. definitely look the stronger side and favourites to book their spot in the final. While the Kane Williamson-led side also hold the capability to turn down any opponents on a given day.

India and New Zealand Live Score and Updates: Rain Halts Play – NZ 211/5 in 46.1 overs vs IND

Date: July 9, 2019.

Toss: Kane Williamson wins toss, elects to bat first vs India at Old Trafford

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi