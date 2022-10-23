T20 World Cup 2022: Known for his no-nonsense approach, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has set a record straight ahead of the mega clash calling it not a “destination”. India and Pakistan will be locking horns today at Melbourne Cricket Ground shorty in Australia. Whenever India and Pakistan play each other at the highest level that match is dubbed as ‘final before the final’. Former World Cup winner, Gambhir, who is working as a pundit for T20 World Cup 2022 broadcaster Star Sports, said: “Pakistan is not the destination, it is just a step towards the destination”.Also Read - Highlights SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: Kusal Mendis Leads Sri Lanka To A Thumping Win Over Ireland

Gambhir advised team India to not treat this match as a destination but to just treat it as just another step towards the destination. When asked about the favourites he said," I am not going to say it's a one-sided game because Pakistan is a very strong bowling line-up. They probably have the best bowling line-up in this competition when it comes to seamers. They have got 3 quality pacers who can bowl 140-plus."

Team India have always maintained that they treat Pakistan matches as they treat any other match and they don't pay much attention to the outside 'noise'. India will be looking to avenge their crushing defeat in the last year's T20 world cup held in Dubai.

Team India may call it ‘just another match’ but for fans, it is a big deal and they want to see their team win the game and eventually also the World Cup.