Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Rain Likely, Check Weather FORECAST!
live

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Rain Likely, Check Weather FORECAST!

India vs South Africa, 1st Test LIVE Updates: How to watch Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26.

Updated: December 25, 2023 9:44 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma captain, Rohit Sharma PC, Rohit Sharma Press Conference, Ind vs SA 1st Test, Centurion Test, Boxing Day Test, India vs South Africa Tests, Ind vs SA 1st Test squads, Ind vs SA 1st Test live updates, Ind vs SA 1st Test live, Ind vs SA 1st Test live streaming, Ind vs SA 1st Test playing XIs
Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test

LIVE BUZZ – We are a night’s sleep away from the start of the much-anticipated Boxing Day test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. With the Test match starting on Tuesday, spotlight would be on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah as they are coming back into the side after a break.

Trending Now

LIVE UPDATES | India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Centurion

Live Updates

  • Dec 25, 2023 9:01 PM IST

    Bumrah and Co. ready???

  • Dec 25, 2023 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test: “Unke joote aur pads hamesha chakaa chak rahte hain hain (His shoes and pads are always neat and clean,” Bangar on Kohli on Star Sports.

  • Dec 25, 2023 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Okay, so it was quite an eventful day with Rohit’s presser. The match starts in a few hours from now. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • Dec 25, 2023 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test: It is still raining in Centurion and that is not good news. The rain is set to continue which means the outfield would be wet and we could be in for a delayed start.

  • Dec 25, 2023 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test: India fought in 2018, disappointed in 2022, can they finally win a Test series in South Africa now?

  • Dec 25, 2023 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test: In all likelihood, Rohit Sharma opens with Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Shubman Gill plays at No. 4. Gill would be followed by Virat Kohli.

  • Dec 25, 2023 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test: “They are experienced batters, who are coming after playing everywhere, so I expect them to score lots of runs in these two Test matches,” Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports on Virat and Rohit.

  • Dec 25, 2023 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Allan Donald believes that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will go all out on Proteas as this could be their last tour in South Africa.

  • Dec 25, 2023 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Remember, there are two games tomorrow. One in which India takes on South Africa, and in the other Boxing Day game – Australia host Pakistan at the MCG.

  • Dec 25, 2023 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Rain cut short India’s training session on match eve and the forecasts are not good for tomorrow. There are forecasts of thunderstorms.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.