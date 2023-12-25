By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Rain Likely, Check Weather FORECAST!
India vs South Africa, 1st Test LIVE Updates: How to watch Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26.
LIVE BUZZ – We are a night’s sleep away from the start of the much-anticipated Boxing Day test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. With the Test match starting on Tuesday, spotlight would be on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah as they are coming back into the side after a break.
LIVE UPDATES | India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Centurion
