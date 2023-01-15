Top Recommended Stories
LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Will Kishan, SKY Get Picked?
LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Follow minute-by-minute buzz of the Thiruvananthapuram ODI that starts at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, January 15. Check LIVE Streaming details.
LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI
Now that hosts India have pocketed the three-match ODI series versus Sri Lanka, the third and final ODI that takes place on Sunday would be a dead-rubber, but considering it is the year of the ODI World Cup – every ODI would be important. The hosts are expected to test the bench, let’s wait for the toss to see the XI.
IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami/Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal
SL Probable XI: Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
