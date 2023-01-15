  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Will Kishan, SKY Get Picked?
live

LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Will Kishan, SKY Get Picked?

LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Follow minute-by-minute buzz of the Thiruvananthapuram ODI that starts at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, January 15. Check LIVE Streaming details. 

Updated: January 15, 2023 10:58 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

 Ind vs SL live score, Ind vs SL live cricket score, Ind vs SL live updates, Ind vs SL live online score, Ind vs SL live scorecard, Ind vs SL live score streaming, , India Playing XI, India predicted XI, India Likely XI, India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka squads, Team India, BCCI, BCCI News, India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, India vs Sri Lanka schedule, Ind vs SL Squads, India vs Sri Lanka ODIs, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, India vs Sri Lanka ODI squads, Thiruvananthapuram
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

Now that hosts India have pocketed the three-match ODI series versus Sri Lanka, the third and final ODI that takes place on Sunday would be a dead-rubber, but considering it is the year of the ODI World Cup – every ODI would be important. The hosts are expected to test the bench, let’s wait for the toss to see the XI.

Also Read:

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami/Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal

SL Probable XI: Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Live Updates

  • 10:58 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Apart from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah (when fit) – are the only certainties in the World Cup squad. Apart from that, all spots are up for grabs.

  • 10:42 AM IST

  • 10:41 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Whispers are that Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav may get a game on Sunday. Also, if Chahal is fit – he stands a chance of edging Kuldeep to the XI.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: With it being a dead-rubber, India could ring in changes and test their bench-strength in the third ODI on Sunday.

  • 10:39 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka: Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer reckons if Virat Kohli can get to 30, he would surely convert it into a century. Let us remind you, Kohli hit his 45th ODI century in the Baraspara game earlier in the week.

  • 10:38 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka: As India aims to whitewash Sri Lanka in the ODI series on Sunday, we provide you with all the build-up to the Thiruvananthapuram game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 15, 2023 10:57 AM IST

Updated Date: January 15, 2023 10:58 AM IST