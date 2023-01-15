  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Toss, Playing XI Coming up SHORTLY
live

LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Toss, Playing XI Coming up SHORTLY

India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow minute-by-minute buzz of the Thiruvananthapuram ODI that starts at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, January 15. Check LIVE Streaming details. 

Updated: January 15, 2023 12:27 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

 Ind vs SL live score, Ind vs SL live cricket score, Ind vs SL live updates, Ind vs SL live online score, Ind vs SL live scorecard, Ind vs SL live score streaming, , India Playing XI, India predicted XI, India Likely XI, India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka squads, Team India, BCCI, BCCI News, India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, India vs Sri Lanka schedule, Ind vs SL Squads, India vs Sri Lanka ODIs, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, India vs Sri Lanka ODI squads, Thiruvananthapuram
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

Now that hosts India have pocketed the three-match ODI series versus Sri Lanka, the third and final ODI that takes place on Sunday would be a dead-rubber, but considering it is the year of the ODI World Cup – every ODI would be important. The hosts are expected to test the bench, let’s wait for the toss to see the XI.

Also Read:

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami/Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal

SL Probable XI: Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Live Updates

  • 12:26 PM IST

  • 12:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: We are exactly an hour away from the toss. Our prediction is that the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

  • 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: As we are building up to the toss, there will be a LIVE session on CricketCountry/India.com Facebook, and Twitter where we preview the upcoming game. Feel free to ask questions there. It starts at 12:30 PM.

  • 11:36 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Follow the LIVE updates in this space and for LIVE streaming tune in to Hotstar. You can watch the match on Star Sports Network.

  • 11:25 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Mohammed Siraj has made a big impact in this series, picking up five wickets, with an economy rate of 4.73. He would hope to finish the series on a high.

  • 11:21 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Ravi Ashwin has made a suggestion that he wants World Cup matches to start at 11.30 AM to overcome the dew factor.

  • 11:17 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: If India wins this game and the next three against New Zealand, the Rohit Sharma-led side would become World’s No. 1 ODI team in the ICC rankings.

  • 11:09 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: We are exactly a couple of hours away from the toss. Interesting to see what happens there. With dew not set to play a major part in the game, will the side winning the toss, bat first?

  • 11:05 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: If Arshdeep returns to the side, there could be a toss-up between Shami and Siraj for a spot. In all probability, Siraj will edge Shami to the XI if such a scenario arises, purely on form.

  • 10:58 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Apart from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah (when fit) – are the only certainties in the World Cup squad. Apart from that, all spots are up for grabs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 15, 2023 12:26 PM IST

Updated Date: January 15, 2023 12:27 PM IST