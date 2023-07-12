Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: Rohit & Co. Start HOT Favourites
live

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: Rohit & Co. Start HOT Favourites

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: West Indies vs India, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming Details.

Updated: July 12, 2023 11:24 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies schedule, India vs West Indies live score, v live cricket score, India vs West Indies live streaming, India vs West Indies live streaming online, Ind vs WI, Ind vs WI Live cricket score, Ind vs WI live streaming, Ind vs WI live score, India tour of West Indies, Cricket News, Team India, BCCI, BCCI News
Ind vs WI, 1st Test Live Cricket Score

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1

After a heartbreaking loss against Australia in the World Test Championship final, Rohit Sharma-led India start a new cycle of the WTC with their first Test against West Indies. The Test match would be played at Windsor Park in Dominica starting Wednesday. But unfortunately there are predictions of rain which would not be something the fans would hope for.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 11:24 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: There is a chance that we could have three debutants featuring in the game today. It truly is a new start and fans back home would be excited about the prospect.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: The match can be streamed on Jio Cinema and FanCode. And you can watch the LIVE telecast on DD Sports.

  • 11:09 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: Reports and history suggests that spinners will get more assistance from the strip at Roseau. Will India play two or three spinners would be interesting to see.

  • 11:06 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: We are hoping that the game starts on time and we get a full 90 overs today. That actually looks a little dicey.

  • 10:48 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: It would be a new start for Gill and he would be hoping to impress at No. 3 and cement his spot at that number.

  • 10:48 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: It would be interesting to see what happens at the toss. Looks like it will be a good toss to lose.

  • 10:45 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: Interesting to see if Mukesh Kumar gets picked for the XI or not. He has had an amazing season and would be partnering Mohammed Siraj.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: What would upset the fans is that there are high chances of rain playing spoilsport on the opening day of the game. The forecast for the next three days is of clear skies.

  • 10:41 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: During the presser yesterday, Rohit confirmed that Shubman Gill would be playing at No. 3, while Yashashvi would open with the Indian captain.

  • 10:39 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: Without a doubt, the Indian team will start overwhelming favourites with spotlight on captain Rohit Sharma for obvious reasons.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.