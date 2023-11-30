Home

LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: SKY Likely to LEAD – REPORT

LIVE UPDATES - India's Squad For South Africa Tour: The BCCI is likely to announce the Indian squad for the tour today.

India Tour of South Africa Squads

LIVE UPDATES – India’s Squad For South Africa Tour: So yes, reports suggest that the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa is likely to be announced today. Eyes would be on that as it would be interesting to see who leads the side in the white-ball leg in case Rohit Sharma is not available. Hardik Pandya is also recovering from an injury and hence Suryakumar Yadav seems to be the best option available now.

