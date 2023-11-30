LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: SKY Likely to LEAD – REPORT

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: November 30, 2023 8:49 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES – India’s Squad For South Africa Tour: So yes, reports suggest that the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa is likely to be announced today. Eyes would be on that as it would be interesting to see who leads the side in the white-ball leg in case Rohit Sharma is not available. Hardik Pandya is also recovering from an injury and hence Suryakumar Yadav seems to be the best option available now.

Live Updates

  • Nov 30, 2023 8:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: In Hardik’s absence, Suryakuamr Yadav is leading the Men in Blue against the Australians. It is expected that he continues to lead the T20 side in South Africa as well.

  • Nov 30, 2023 8:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: One thing is for sure, the focus for most international teams has now shifted to T20Is after the completion of the ODI WC. The T20 WC takes place in June and hence teams would look to get their teams in place before the mega-event. And hence, all T20 matches would be crucial.

  • Nov 30, 2023 8:47 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: “Yes, there remains a question what happens when Hardik comes back but in BCCI, they feel that if Rohit agrees to lead in T20Is, he will lead in the T20 World Cup. In case Rohit doesn’t agree then Surya continues as captain for T20Is in South Africa,” a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

  • Nov 30, 2023 8:46 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: For the unversed, Virat Kohli has already made himself unavailable for the white-ball leg of the tour.

  • Nov 30, 2023 8:46 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: There are question marks about Rohit Sharma’s availability. He is on a break after the ODI WC and it would now be interesting to see if the management can convince him to feature in the white-ball leg.

  • Nov 30, 2023 8:45 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: The first T20I would be played on December 10 at Durban. All eyes would be on that game as it will be the tour opener.

  • Nov 30, 2023 8:44 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: As per reliable sources, the squad for all the three formats could be announced today. Interesting to see who leads the side in the white-ball leg.

  • Nov 30, 2023 8:44 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: Hello and welcome to the live updates leading up to the squad announcement for the South Africa tour which is likely to happen today.

