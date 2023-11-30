Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For SA Tour: KL Rahul Likely to Lead White-Ball LEG!
live

LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For SA Tour: KL Rahul Likely to Lead White-Ball LEG!

LIVE UPDATES - India's Squad For South Africa Tour: The BCCI is likely to announce the Indian squad for the tour today.

Updated: November 30, 2023 2:35 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India Tour of South Africa Squads

LIVE UPDATES – India’s Squad For South Africa Tour: So yes, reports suggest that the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa is likely to be announced today. Eyes would be on that as it would be interesting to see who leads the side in the white-ball leg in case Rohit Sharma is not available. Hardik Pandya is also recovering from an injury and hence Suryakumar Yadav seems to be the best option available now.

Live Updates

  • Nov 30, 2023 2:13 PM IST
    Will we get clarity on the following questions Indian Cricket?
    1) Who is going to captain T20I World Cup in June 2024?
    2) Rohit and Virat both are willing/unwilling to play T20I format?
    3)What are BCCI/Dravid/Agarkar vision for next ICC T20 World Cup?
    Selection meeting in Delhi today shall help us all.
  • Nov 30, 2023 2:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: We are less than three hours away from the announcement of the squads. So much expected today.

  • Nov 30, 2023 1:11 PM IST

    Are You Ready?

  • Nov 30, 2023 1:08 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: Former India opener Aakash Chopra highlights ‘mystery’ amidst world cup speculations, ‘In fact, since the last T20 World Cup…nobody has mentioned why Rohit-Virat weren’t a part of any T20i that India played.’
  • Nov 30, 2023 1:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: Have you got over the Final heartbreak? Most of the fans are yet to get over it.

  • Nov 30, 2023 12:57 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: Ravichandran Ashwin recently on Badrinath’s YouTube channel said, “We felt the pain – Rohit and Virat were crying, seeing that felt bad”.

  • Nov 30, 2023 12:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: Mind you, there is an important match coming up tomorrow where India will take on Australia in the fourth T20I in Raipur.

  • Nov 30, 2023 12:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: The selectors are likely to meet in New Delhi, have a meeting before announcing the squad that is what one of the leading publications claims.

  • Nov 30, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: The BCCI senior selection committee will pick four teams which includes India A, India T20I team, India ODI team and Indian Test team for the tour of the Rainbow Nation.

  • Nov 30, 2023 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: The tour of South Africa would be an extremely important series for the future of Indian cricket.

