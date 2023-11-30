Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: Pujara, Rahane in SPOTLIGHT!
live

LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: Pujara, Rahane in SPOTLIGHT!

LIVE UPDATES - India's Squad For South Africa Tour: The BCCI is likely to announce the Indian squad for the tour today.

Updated: November 30, 2023 10:48 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India squad for South Africa Series, Team India squad announcement live, India squad announcement live updates, India vs South Africa squads, Ind vs SA Squads, India Cricket Team, BCCI, BCCI News, India squad live, India squad live updates, Cricket News, BCCI Selectors, Team India live
India Tour of South Africa Squads

LIVE UPDATES – India’s Squad For South Africa Tour: So yes, reports suggest that the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa is likely to be announced today. Eyes would be on that as it would be interesting to see who leads the side in the white-ball leg in case Rohit Sharma is not available. Hardik Pandya is also recovering from an injury and hence Suryakumar Yadav seems to be the best option available now.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Nov 30, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: Pujara and Rahane have been Test specialists and also at the twilight of their career. In case, the team decides to look at the future, these two cricketers may get overlooked.

  • Nov 30, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: If all three squads are to be announced today, then Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane would be in the spotlight for Test selections.

  • Nov 30, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: It is understood that VVS Laxman was asked to be the interim head coach for the South Africa tour, but he declined the offer as he wanted to spend time with his family.

  • Nov 30, 2023 10:18 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: The BCCI and selectors will have a discussion with Rohit Sharma over his future in T20is. They’ll be happy to see him for the 2024 World Cup as per TOI.

  • Nov 30, 2023 10:09 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: Will Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami feature as they would be required in the pacy wickets there.

  • Nov 30, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: Interesting to see if there are fresh faces in the squad or not. At least a couple are on the cards.

  • Nov 30, 2023 9:59 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: Reports suggest that all three squads would be announced today. When would it be announced, we really do not know.

  • Nov 30, 2023 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: We cannot confirm when will the squads be announced but the word is that it will happen today.

  • Nov 30, 2023 8:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: In Hardik’s absence, Suryakuamr Yadav is leading the Men in Blue against the Australians. It is expected that he continues to lead the T20 side in South Africa as well.

  • Nov 30, 2023 8:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: One thing is for sure, the focus for most international teams has now shifted to T20Is after the completion of the ODI WC. The T20 WC takes place in June and hence teams would look to get their teams in place before the mega-event. And hence, all T20 matches would be crucial.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.