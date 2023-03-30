LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Dhoni-Hardik to Attend Pre-Game Presser

Top Recommended Stories

IPL 2023 BUZZ: We are less than a week away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, here's all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League. Check LIVE streaming details.

Published: March 30, 2023 7:49 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

IPL 2023 LIVE Updates | IPL Buzz, Trending Opinions, Reactions

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023

So yes, we are merely one night sleep away from the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Gujarat would lock horns with Chennai in the season opener at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form. Being the biggest cricketing stars in the country – the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be in focus throughout the season.

Live Updates

  • 7:55 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Boucher reckoned it is an opportunity for youngsters to step up in Bumrah’s absence. If that is the case, young Arjun Tendulkar would be in line to make his IPL debut.

  • 7:54 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Rohit also said that MI will miss premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah big time. He assured that the team will come up with his replacement soon.

  • 7:53 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: MI captain Rohit Sharma attended the pre-season presser along with coach Mark Boucher. During the Instagram LIVE sessionn, Rohit reckoned Dhoni can continue playing for 2-3 more seasons.

  • 7:52 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: In a day’s time, we would have the first IPL game of the season and a packed house is expected at the Narendra Modi stadium tomorrow. Stay hooked to this space for the build-up.

Published Date: March 30, 2023 7:49 AM IST

