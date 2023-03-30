LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Set to Miss Mumbai’s Opener; VIRAL PIC Drops HINT

Top Recommended Stories

IPL 2023 BUZZ: We are less than a week away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, here's all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 30, 2023 5:03 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

  • 5:02 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Not just Dhoni, Hardik Pandya would also be speaking to the press at 5:30 PM IST. There will not be any streaming for it. You can follow updates here.

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Not just Dhoni, eyes would also be on Ben Stokes as he is being looked at as the future leader of the side. Interesting to see his chemistry wth the former India captain.

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: The Narendra Modi stadium promises a spectacle at the opening ceremony. Fans would be excited as they would be lucky to see the gifts of technology.

  • 4:55 PM IST

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: In less than an hour from now, Dhoni would be addressing the media. He surely would be asked difficult questions. Interesting presser coming up.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma is missing from the captain’s picture ahead of IPL 2023. Does that mean he is set to miss Mumbai’s opener against Bangalore?

  • 4:01 PM IST

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: All the team captains have arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the IPL Captain’s meeting today.

  • 2:56 PM IST

  • 2:55 PM IST

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023

So yes, we are merely one night sleep away from the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Gujarat would lock horns with Chennai in the season opener at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form. Being the biggest cricketing stars in the country – the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be in focus throughout the season.

Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up of the mcash-rich league.

Published Date: March 30, 2023 5:02 PM IST

Updated Date: March 30, 2023 5:03 PM IST

