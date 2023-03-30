Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Rashmika Mandanna Set to Perform During Opening Ceremony
live

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Rashmika Mandanna Set to Perform During Opening Ceremony

IPL 2023 BUZZ: We are less than a week away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, here's all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 30, 2023 1:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Squads, Cricket News, BCCI, BCCI News, BCCI updates, Coronavirus, IPL, IPL News, Indian Premier League 2023, Gujarat vs Chennai, GT vs CSK, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, IPL 2023 Live, IPL 2023 Live Updates, Cricket News
IPL 2023 LIVE Updates | IPL Buzz, Trending Opinions, Reactions

Live Updates

  • 1:56 PM IST

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: The opening few games would be important for all the sides as that would set the tone for the competition. Getting early momentum could make all the difference in the long season of the IPL.

  • 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: MS Dhoni would be addressing the press on Thursday. While speaking with the media, Dhoni is expected to be asked questions about the combination, his batting position, and future plans. Interesting to see what he answers and how he does it.

  • 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: The Titans will miss the services of star batter David Miller. He is occupied with South Africa vs Netherlands ODI series. For the first game, Matthew Wade can replace Miller.

  • 1:06 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: High time the likes of Tilak Varma, Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad and Riyan Parag step up. It is now or never for these players.

  • 1:05 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Fans can buy IPL 2023 opening ceremony tickets online through BookMyShow and Paytm Insider apps. Have you got your tickets yet?

  • 12:57 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are the only two Indians to have 300 runs and 10 wickets in an IPL season. Can you remember which are the seasons in which Rohit got the wickets?

  • 12:56 PM IST

  • 12:56 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Interesting to see the conditions at the Narendra Modi stadium tomorrow. The toss would be crucial as the playing XI would be announced after the flick of the coin.

  • 12:48 PM IST

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023

So yes, we are merely one night sleep away from the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Gujarat would lock horns with Chennai in the season opener at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form. Being the biggest cricketing stars in the country – the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be in focus throughout the season.

Also Read:

Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up of the mcash-rich league.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 30, 2023 1:54 PM IST

Updated Date: March 30, 2023 1:58 PM IST

More Stories