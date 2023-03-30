Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya Set to Enter Field on a Buggy Ride

IPL 2023 BUZZ: We are less than a week away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, here's all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 30, 2023 11:56 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

So yes, we are merely one night sleep away from the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Gujarat would lock horns with Chennai in the season opener at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form. Being the biggest cricketing stars in the country – the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be in focus throughout the season.

Also Read:

Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up of the mcash-rich league.

Live Updates

  • 12:13 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: A number of teams would be having new captains. For example, KKR and DC would be having first-time captains for their respective franchises.

  • 11:56 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Herbalife has replaced Swiggy as IPL’s official partner and with that, all IPL OP slots for 2023 are closed. Another OP (fintech company) was also about to exit but last minute things didn’t work out.

  • 11:54 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: MI skipper Rohit Sharma middled the ball well while he played some big shots during his first practice session for IPL 2023. He would hope MI get off to a good start in their campaign.

  • 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: As a brand new edition of the cash-rich T20 franchise league rolls around, Pant was seen in an ad for the food delivery application, Zomato, promoting its in-app gamification ZPL.

  • 11:44 AM IST

  • 11:40 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Rashmika Mandanna and Arijit Singh are among the big stars who would perform tomorrow at the Narendra Modi stadium. The broadcast starts at 5:00 PM IST.

  • 11:15 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: “The impact player in the IPL new rule cannot be an overseas player. Indians thinking of the development of their own players as foremost priority even on arguably the biggest stage is good to see IPL 2023,” John Wright.

  • 10:54 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Some big names from the Indian entertainment industry are going to be present for the opening ceremony of the 16th edition of the IPL. Over the past three years, there was no opening ceremony due to COVID restrictions.

  • 10:13 AM IST

  • 10:03 AM IST

Published Date: March 30, 2023 11:56 AM IST

